Boxing: Cacace insists next fight must make financial sense with Wood now in the frame

Anthony Cacace defeated Josh Warrington at Wembley in September and could be in line for another trip to England next summer to face Leigh Wood Picture By Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

ANTHONY Cacace has confirmed the next step in his career must make financial sense as he hit back at Eddie Hearn's claims that he is "ducking" mandatory challenger, Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez.

The West Belfast man is mandated by the IBF to defend their super-featherweight title against the Mexican puncher with purse bids called for November 7, although no update has been forthcoming on the outcome of those bids.

Over the weekend, Nunez's promoter, Hearn, suggested Cacace would rather vacate than face his man, but the 'Andytown Apache' scoffed at the notion and said if the money is right, then he has no issue with taking on the number one contender.

However, it is understood the purse for such a fight would fall way short of what Cacace made when taking on Josh Warrington at Wembley back in September.

A showdown with former WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood in Nottingham Forest's City Ground next summer is rumoured and while that would likely meet Cacace's financial expectations, it would also mean his title would become vacant with Nunez facing the next in line, which is currently, Japan's Masanori Rikishi.

Therefore, it seems a straight choice between belt or financial reward and the 36-year-old insists there is no choice to make if it comes down to it.

"I know I've a mandatory in 'Sugar' Nunez," he acknowledged when speaking to Box Nation this week.

"I know he's a good fighter, but is he better than any of the other ones? No.

"As for ducking, there's no ducking going on. The business has to be right. I've worked my whole life to get into this position. There's also another potential fight there as well. The money for 'Sugar' Nunez is half of what I got for my last fight.

"I'm 36, no spring chicken, so time's ticking and I've got to take the best financial package for me and the family. The bigger opportunities, the bigger fights, bigger money is the way I'm going and I haven't said otherwise before.

"If Eddie wants 'Sugar' Nunez, I've no problem - put the extra few quid (in), what I deserve and I'll fly to Mexico to fight him. The business side, I don't pretend to know it, but I know what I'm worth based on my last fight."

@EddieHearn let me tell you I’m ducking no man. I will fight Nunez in his front garden. I already beat 2 of your guys and I’ll happily whoop Nunez next. As you said it’s a great fight so dont be expecting me to fight for silly money. @Queensberry @MatchroomBoxing @DAZNBoxing — 🇮🇪 Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) November 10, 2024

Cacace's profile has skyrocketed over the past year thanks to his title win over Joe Cordina and victory over Warrington.

A fight against Nunez would not be a huge draw outside of his home city, but that can't be said for a potential stadium fight with Wood who defeated Michael Conlan in 2022.

The fight, not the belt, would be the selling point and should Cacace find himself relieved of the title by the IBF, just as Cordina was when unable to defend in time against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in late 2022, he would expect the same treatment as the Welshman who was immediately returned as mandatory when Rakhimov won the vacant belt against Zelfa Barrett.

"I haven't grafted all these years to be shafted at this stage," he stressed.

"It's time to put the foot down and do the things that are right for me.

"It's (Wood) a massive fight in its own right. I don't want to give up a world title as I've worked my whole life to get that, but I would expect something to be put in place for me, if I take the Wood fight, to fight the winner of 'Sugar' Nunez and whoever he fights. I'm not giving this away but what I'm saying is the best option now is not 'Sugar' Nunez."

Although Nunez has a fearsome reputation, with all 27 wins of his 28 fights coming inside the distance, a closer inspection reveals he is yet to beat anyone of significant note, with some of his bigger wins coming against faded stars.

That's not to say he wouldn't make it a tough night for Cacace, but there is no doubt Wood would be a serious test as like the Belfast man, seems to have peaked late in his career with wons over Can Xu, Conlan, plus a rematch victory over Mauricio Lara and last time out, a stoppage of Josh Warrington.

"He (Nunez) is a come-forward fighter like (Michael) Magnesi with a better punch output, but it's a style I've seen my whole life and believe Nunez would suit my style better than Wood," Cacace outlined.

"One thing we can't question with Leigh Wood is his heart and desire. No matter what, it's going to be a war.

"Leigh's a very good fighter and I take nothing away from him. I know, like me, he's 36, 37, but we are operating.

"I believe I beat him whatever way possible. I'm a better boxer than him, smarter than him and heavier-handed, so whatever way it comes I'd be more than happy."