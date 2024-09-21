Boxing: Cacace outclasses Warrington to remain champ

The story continues for Anthony Cacace as he proved too big, strong and good for Josh Warrington at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as his reign as world super-featherweight champion continues.

Winning the IBF title in May was a dream come true and having taken so long to get to the top, there was no way he was ready to be knocked from his perch.

That it was just the IBO belt officially on the line made no odds as Cacace had to win in order to keep the IBF title and that he did, claiming a wide unanimous verdict that painted a fair picture of what had taken place (118-110, 117-111, 117-111).

It also appeared to be the last hurrah for Warrington who left his gloves int he centre of the ring at the end, perhaps suggesting his fighting days are over and certainly, his best days are.

The old spark and all-out aggression just wasn't there, the move to super-featherweight not paying off as he hoped as Cacace seemed in complete control of this from the fourth round on.

There will certainly be no retirement talk for Cacace whose glorious run continues and he now marches into a meeting with mandatory challenger Eduardo Nunez, possibly in Belfast next year.

That will present a different challenge but there was no issue in clearing the Warrington hurdle on Saturday.

"It wasn't an above par performance, but I got the win and that's the most important thing," he said.

"Josh Warrington is a two-time world champion, very smart and has very good people around him who know what they're doing, but I got the win and it's winner stays on.

"He was very strong and that head, he cut me on the top of the eye and cut my eye, but I'm not going to complain too much.

"The rounds were even enough. People were talking war and all of that, but it was never going to be that way. I said it but it was all about building up the fight - the tactics were the tactics.

"He was strong and the only way to beat that guy is to box him. Micky Hawkins was saying that to me and I should have listened to him a bit more.

"Those small, stocky fighters I've fought my whole life. I'm tall, big rage and skinny. I felt in control the whole time. The rounds were nip and tuck and I wasn't sure we were winning them - but the judges did."

Anthony Cacace defeats Josh Warrington 😤#RiyadhSeasonCard: Wembley Edition #JoshuaDubois | Live NOW on https://t.co/FoiaUucI53: Click link in bio to buy | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/3SRavNoq0J — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 21, 2024

As suspected, the early exchanges were cagey with both flicking out jabs to establish their range, but it began to settle with Warrington just off target with a left hook and Cacace then getting through with a left of his own which snapped the challenger's head back.

It was heating up further in the second as Warrington began to press a little more, targeting the body of the Belfast man and finished a good flurry with a right hand.

A fight on the inside was certainly benefitting the Leeds man as he managed to chop downstairs and tie up Cacace who was looking for that bit of separation to use his long levers.

The fourth was when Cacace made the breakthrough as he got through with a couple of hard right hands that appeared to momentarily shake Warrington who was keen to cover up, but did retaliate downstairs again and this was clearly his plan. But the uppercut which was such a Cacace weapon against Joe Cordina was also in the locker as he tried to detonate up close, beginning to switch between orthodox to southpaw and back.

That appeared to give the West Belfast man the belief he had the power to trouble and his strength was apparent in the following round, again landing heavily and then manhandling Warrington who was looking to tie him up.

But Warrington was still very much in the hunt as he continued to work the body and try to tie Cacace up and then land, but had to take a right uppercut on the way in.

As we moved into the second half, it seemed Warrington had much to do to flip it his way as although he was competitive, the better work was coming from Cacace who was getting the better of the rounds and in the seventh, it was the Belfast man in full control.

It was getting a little untidy at times as they had to be separated on a number of occasions in the eighth as Cacace was unable to follow up when getting into a flow as he was tied up and it was same again in nine.

It was becoming a gruelling battle, not in terms of a high pace, but with so much grappling and perhaps this was suiting the naturally bigger man in Cacace.

Warrington's all-action style was not coming to the fore, perhaps mindful of what would come his way if he left the door ajar and this would see him tagged with another big uppercut late in the 10th as he sought to up the pace.

Into the championship rounds and it was certainly Cacace's to lose as the sense was he had built an unassailable lead on the cards. Warrington had to know this as he had to go for it but continued to be picked off and stopped in his tracks when he tried to get anything going.

Warrington had to go for it in the last and he threw what he had, winning the round but unable to find anything spectacular as he touched down from a Cacace right hand but was ruled a slip on the greasy canvas. Cacace was on his way to victory and he knew it, seeing out the closing moments, but there was no disputing the victor as his reign continues.

"I feel like I belong here now," Cacace reflected.

"I've (Eduardo) 'Sugar' Nunez as my mandatory, but do I move up and be the mandatory for (Vasiliy) Lomachenko or fight (Gervonta) 'Tank' Davis?

"These are all real things and it blows my mind even mentioning their names because a year and a half ago, I was a wee fart in the wind. Now, I'm here and doing everyone in Belfast - west, north, south and east - Ireland and Italy proud and that means the world to me.

"I won't fight again this side of Christmas because I need 90 days for the cut to heal, but a win's a win and we march on.

"It was a blow par performance but the night, everyone is happy - Micky Hawkins Snr and Michael Junior, Barry O'Neill, Andy O'Neill and Ruairi Dalton. They are all good people who just want to see me do well and I feel that."