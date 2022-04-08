Boxing: Cacace to face Romero on Wembley Stadium blockbuster

ANTHONY Cacace has been handed a huge opportunity as he will face former world champion, Jhonatan Romero, for the vacant WBO International super-featherweight title on the undercard of Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 30.

'The Apache' impressed in his stoppage of Lyon Woodstock to retain the British title last August, but it's time to push on and the 33-year-old southpaw has been given a huge opportunity to star in front of a global audience when he takes on the Colombian whose sole career defeat came back in 2013 when losing the IBF super-bantamweight title to Kiko Martinez.

Cacace's career has been blighted by inactivity and bad luck, but this is the big chance he has craved to perform on such a huge stage and should he deliver an explosive performance he is capable of, then it should open doors.

“I genuinely believe that as soon as Anthony Cacace gathers some momentum in his career, he has got what it takes to win a world title and securing the WBO International belt will put him firmly on track,” said promoter Frank Warren.

“But he is up against a dangerous and experienced opponent in Jhonatan Romero and will need to be at his very best on the night.”

Well that’s it confirmed, I’m boxing on the #FuryWhyte undercard against former world champion Jonathan Romero for the WBO intercontinental championship. What a bill to return to after 11 months out of the ring @frankwarren_tv @BTSportBoxing pic.twitter.com/AorKXlvWvK — 🇮🇹Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) April 5, 2022

The West Belfast man will be joined on the card by Lisburn's Kurt Walker who will step through the ropes as a professional for the second time.

The Tokyo Olympian blasted through Jaroslav Hriadel in just 123 seconds on his debut in Glasgow back in February and he once again will get TV exposure when he takes a yet to be confirmed opponent.

McCrory injured

Meanwhile, luckless Padraig McCrory will have to bide his time for what was set to be a major opportunity as a broken thumb sustained when sparring Tommy McCarthy will leave him in a cast for up to six weeks.

'The Hammer' had been helping McCarthy gear up for next weekend's rematch with Chris Billam-Smith-Smith when at the end of a spar, he through an overhand shot that caused the injury.

It was expected the St James' man was about to have former world champion Rocky Fielding confirmed as an opponent that would have been a huge opportunity to blast his way into the world title picture after a very productive 2021, but that plan will have to be put on ice, although McCrory is hopeful that either that fight or another similar in stature can take place, potentially in the Falls Park this summer.