Gaelic Games: Corrigan Park in play to host Antrim's Ulster SFC game against Armagh

Corrigan Park looks set to be the venue for Antrim's Ulster SFC quarter-final against All-Ireland champins Armagh INPHO

Antrim's Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final against Armagh on April 12 is now likely to take place at Corrigan Park.

On Tuesday evening, Antrim officials nominated the West Belfast venue as their preferred venue for the game at a meeting of the Ulster Council's competition control committee (CCC). While no final decision was made, it's understood the wheels are in motion to honour the draw, which saw Antrim pulled out of the hat first for the tie.

The Ulster Council had initially intended to move the game away from the 4000-capacity Corrigan Park on 'health and safety' grounds, with Newry, Owenbeg in Derry and even Croke Park suggested.

This was emphatically rejected by the Antrim players and management who set out their stall that the game would be played at Corrigan Park or not at all, despite the possibility of them being thrown out of the Tailteann Cup for failure to field on top of a hefty fine.

However, it appears the stance taken by the Antrim squad may have the desired effect as they look likely to host the All-Ireland champions.

The counties last met in the championship back in 2023 in the Athletic Grounds when just over 10,000 were in attendance.

Armagh fans are known for backing their team in huge numbers and with over 3000 season ticket holders - each due to be guaranteed entry to each of their championship games - it is likely many will miss out.

However, the public mood has been supportive of the Antrim stance, which will likely have helped soften the Ulster Council's take on the issue.

Since Casement Park's closure in 2013, Antrim has hosted the grand total of one Ulster SFC game, which occurred back in 2022 when a similar issue arose.

Cavan were the visitors on that occasion, with the Antrim County Board carrying out necessary works to ensure Corrigan Park passed various safety checks and the same will have to apply again, but it now looks like all systems go for what would be a massive occasion in the city.