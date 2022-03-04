Boxing: Conlan has no judging concerns ahead of title challenge

DESPITE boxing being back under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons once again, Michael Conlan insists he is not worried about being at the wrong end of a poor decision when he challenges Leigh Wood for the WBA featherweight title in Nottingham next week.

Conlan was the victim of disgraceful judging at the 2016 Rio Olympics that saw him miss out on a second Olympic medal that drew worldwide condemnation.

There was a similar uproar at the weekend when Jack Catterall saw his dream of dethroning undisputed light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor ripped away on a highly controversial decision that has again cast the sport in the worst possible light.

Events in Glasgow were the latest in a recent trend of dubious decisions in British rings and with Conlan travelling to face Wood in the champion's back yard, there could be some concerns of a similar fate befalling him.

The International Olympic Committee has opted not to include boxing in its initial programme for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles given the complete mess the amateur code finds itself in and while Conlan can identify similarities in professional boxing, he believes such is the furore that it will ensure all get a fair shake on Nottingham next Saturday.

"If you look at the last few years of judging on these shores, you could say that," he agreed.

"Why would any fighter want to come to the UK and fight because any foreign fighter who does come is up against it? The UK is becoming like what Germany was and what the USA was for UK and Irish fighters. It's become very tough to get a decision and that's unfortunate.

"Hopefully, come March 12 and the eyes of the world watching with everything has happened, I don't have to flip the bird again and go crazy.

"I don't think it will. I think it will be that smooth we won't have to worry about it."

Michael Conlan doesn't believe he will be "flipping the bird" to the judges next weekend as he did when on the receiving end of a scandelous decision at the Rio Olympics

The British Boxing Board of Control launched an investigation into the judging in Glasgow, but similar investigations in the past have resulted in no meaningful action.

Next week, Conlan revealed that they have ensured it won't be an all-British referee and judging team for his title fight with two international judges at ringside scoring along with one English and an English referee in charge of the action.

Outcomes such as last weekend are only to the detriment of the sport, turning fans away in their droves, so with emotions still high following this latest black eye for the sport, Conlan admits it may have come at a good time for him and as a result, doesn't feel the need to push for a stoppage in the fight as there will be confidence the scorecards - should they be needed - will reflect what happens in the ring.

"I felt devastated for Jack Catterall, but in a selfish way, it was better it happened then than for me," he admitted.

"I'm not worried about knocking anyone out or anything like that.

"If it comes, it comes. It quite possibly could come, but at the minute I'm just focussed on being the best I can be and if I do that, no judge in the world could rob me of that, so I'm excited."