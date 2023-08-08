Boxing: Conlan's desire to reach the top remains

Michael Conlan admits he was unsure he would continue his career but could be back in action before the end of the year INPHO

THE road back to world level is one that Michael Conlan was unsure he was prepared to travel following his defeat to IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena in May.

When he lost to Leigh Wood in March of last year in a challenge for the WBA's version of the title, the West Belfast man emerged with credit given the level of performance prior to short circuiting in the final round, a strange situation in defeat.

However, the Lopez loss was a different scenario as he failed to perform and paid the price, this time requiring much soul searching as to whether he wished to continue.

In the days following, the pain of defeat began to subside and his desire to reach the top of the tree as a professional was as strong.

"For a week or two I thought about it and was like: 'I'm not sure if I can do this again'," he reflected.

"All the work and effort, the feeling of losing is a tough pill to swallow, but especially knowing that wasn't (the real) me in there made it even harder than just showing up and not being good enough. I can take a bit of solace from that now, but at the time it was gutting."

So what happened against Lopez?

In the build-up, Conlan appeared calm and focussed, but then looks can be deceiving and as the battle approached, there was a sense something was off.

The gameplan was to box and use his noted skills, but once the bell rang, that was forgotten as he stood in the pocket and traded with the Mexican champion who was only too happy to have the fight on his terms.

He paid the price and his challenge ended in the fifth round, a tough one to take as he sat win his dressing room and mulled over how it all went so spectacularly wrong.

"It was just the energy," he offered.

"There was stuff going on behind the scenes that I can't really explain, but subconsciously or unknowingly affected what was going on.

"Even in the warm-ups, I just didn't feel like I was there. The whole fight week I felt alright, but after the weigh-ins I was very agitated and don't know why, but just how it rolls sometimes.

"If a footballer had a bad game, they go again next week. For me, a bad night lasts for how many months until I'm back in the ring. As a boxer, you have to sit and dwell on it, listen to criticism, listen to 'pack it in' and all that shite, people criticising you.

"I know I still have the talent and ability - that hasn't changed and I don't think two losses have changed that: a freak loss (against Leigh Wood) and a second one (against Lopez) where I didn't perform.

"I'm not blaming anybody - I just didn't turn up. The plan was to use my natural attributes and box, which I didn't do, so that's what happens."

MICHAEL Conlan has confirmed he and coach Adam Booth have amicably parted ways as he seeks a fresh start in his careerhttps://t.co/B7lLnxTCo4 — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) August 2, 2023

To get back into contention for a third time, the overriding feeling is that things need to change and already, Conlan is on the lookout for a new coach having opted to part ways with Adam Booth.

He is also willing to shop around in terms of promoter with Top Rank still having a one-fight option, but whether they wish to exercise that or not remains to be seen.

Bob Arum's organisation contains Lopez and WBO champion Robeisy Ramírez, while WBA champ Wood defends against Josh Warrington in October and the WBC belt is still held by Rey Vargas with he and interim holder Brandon Figueroa guided by Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions.

Conlan is targeting a possible December return. Whether that takes place in Belfast or away from home could determine what form that will take.

"Most likely (December), but I'm not sure if it will be here or somebody's undercard somewhere," he outlined.

"If it's here, it will have to be a big fight as it will have to sell and make sense. But maybe going to England for someone's undercard, but we'll see.

"If I do change coach, are you really going back into a big fight right away? Most likely not. I could possibly go into a European title fight next, which is still a big fight, but we're still unsure what that move will be as I haven't nailed down a coach or planned out what the next move is, also where I am physically and mentally."

Ultimately, the hope is to get back into a title challenge and this time get over the line.

In his previous two challenges, he fell short 90 seconds from the finish line away from home against Wood and then was stopped by a top-class featherweight in Lopez.

He has got nothing easy so far and doesn't anticipate it will change any time soon: "I heard in the past that if I win a world title, it will be an easy one that is vacant, but that hasn't been the case

"I'm still here having not won a world title and I haven't even fought for a vacant one. You'd be forgiving me for being delighted if I did win one that way but it's not as I've had to do it the hard way the whole time.

"I'll continue to do it whatever way it has to happen, but my goal is still to be a world champion and if I don't get there, I'll feel as though I've underachieved."