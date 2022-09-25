Boxing: Donovan claims EU title after thrilling win over El Hadri at the Europa

Eric Donovan sinks to his knees as he was declared the winner on Saturday Belfast Boxers

IT was a night of vindication for Eric Donovan at the Europa Hotel as he claimed the vacant EU super-featherweight title on a unanimous decision in a thriller against Khalil El Hadri.

At stages in this battle of all battles, the Kildare man looked done with the heavy fire coming his way leaving him ragged and on the brink, but each time he weathered the hurricane coming his way and found an answer, his resilience truly astonishing.

With TG4 in town to broadcast live, it was a hugely positive night for the sport in Ireland as the main event exceeded all expectations with El Hadri throwing everything at the Athy man, but 'Lilywhite Lightning' just would not give in.

The French corner were furious at the outcome, but while their man won his rounds big including the four where Donovan was given a count as it was deemed the ropes kept him up when it appeared be was more backed up than anything, the Kildare man was winning his fair share of those quieter frames in what was a magnificent contest that had just about everything.

"It means everything," he said a few hours later, holding an ice pack to a damaged eye as he wore the significant scars of battle.

"I turned professional at 31 and people said I was too old as people wrap up their careers then, not go into a whole new field.

"I was three years into semi-retirement after amateur boxing at that stage, so I think this is justification as I put in the work, won the Celtic title, won the Irish title and now the EU title.

"My last two fights on Sky Sports against Zelfa Barrett and Robeisy Ramirez were big losses, so I had a lot of doubts. But you have to overcome that and persevere in the face of adversity.

"That fight had everything tonight. He tested me in every way but I wouldn't give up, kept punching and hoping the tide would turn as it did. That was a story that had so many chapters, it ebbed and flowed and in the home straight I think I sailed away.

"I broke his heart as he hit me with everything but couldn't put me away. It was a refusal to lose. I just didn't want to stop so I'm super proud of myself for showing that tenacity and fighting spirit."

TÁ SÉ BUAITE AG ERIC DONOVAN! 🇮🇪 Craobh na hEorpa! 🏆🥊



Taispeáinteas den scoth ó Eric Donovan i gcoinne Khalil El Hadri i mBéal Feiriste anocht!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/I8eEKmgLOZ — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 24, 2022

Donovan's fans were in fine voice early on as the southpaw boxed beautifully and was doing the cleaner work.

But El Hadri roared back into it in the fourth, upping the tempo and unloading heavy fire that had Donovan staggered and in referee Anssi Perajoki's opinion, going down if not for the ropes so issued a count.

Donovan's coach Packie Collins instructed his man to use the fifth to regroup and he did just that, but the visitors tail was up and he continued to unload.

Donovan continued to box, but a nasty cut appeared over his right eye in the sixth as his task got more difficult, yet responded with a fine seventh.

Just how he got through the 10th round is a testament to his sheer will as he looked on the brink of defeat, El Hadri unloading heavy fire with Donovan's sagging backwards, yet he somehow found the reserves to respond and put some shots together token himself in it.

El Hadri maybe emptied the tank in that round as while he continued to press, there wasn't the same output as the pair heard the final bell and ultimately, Donovan had his hand raised.

Khalil El Hadri and Eric Donovan in action

"On a professional level, there are so many exciting things that can happen, but personally, my wide is expecting in two weeks and my two boys are looking forward to a little brother or sister who is going to come into our lives," he revealed.

"A lot of lovely things are happening so we want to enjoy these moments as a family, but there are so many exciting boxing stories that can happen now.

"Anthony Cacace winning tonight and me winning is a really great night for Irish boxing and really positive, plus terrestrial TV back here in Ireland."

The top of the bill wasn't the only thriller of the night as Owen Duffy won the battle of Cavan, picking himself off the floor to stop Dominic Donegan in the fifth round of their light-middleweight clash.

Duffy was down early and it looked like it was going to be Donegan's night, but in a small hall classic, he managed to turn it around.