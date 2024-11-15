Boxing: Dozen up for recordbreaker Walsh in the Irish Elites

If Michaela Walsh was going to set the record for Irish Elite titles won with 12, she couldn't have produced a better performance to do it with as she exhibited all the class and determination that has made her a model of consistency.

Kelsey Leonard was against the vanquished as the West Belfast woman, back fighting out the Holy Family club where the run of titles began, was just a step ahead throughout as she quickly solved the puzzle and dominated thereafter.

It was a magnificent showing as Walsh rounded off another special year in fine style.

Irish titles have never been taken for granted and this was no different, but talk of her being a record breaker were swatted aside.

“I suppose (it's special) but records are made to be broken and I hope a young girl or boys watching tonight says 'I want to break that record’,” said Walsh.

“That's life - things are broken - but I'm just very proud and honoured as it's been a tough tournament. I had Niamh Fay last night (Thursday's semi-final) and was here (at the venue) until midnight getting drug tested, up at 7am again to weigh in and then in there tonight.

“I had two brilliant opponents who are both my friends, which is tough, but I'm just really happy with my performances.

“Boxing is my life and I love being able to compete here. I'm just fortunate enough to have performed here and grateful to have my hand raised tonight.”

Walsh lands a right hand

They were straight down to it as Leonard was seeking to make it third time lucky against the two-time Olympian and switched stances as he advanced to create openings.

But Walsh is a master off the back foot and had the answers early on to punish and enjoyed a good end of the first round after Leonard had imposed herself when letting the hands go as she poured forward.

Walsh was right into a flow, controlling the pace off the jab in the second and using movement to slip and punish off the back door as Leonard charged in.

The challenger was perhaps a little too predictable as the experienced Belfast woman has seen all this before and knew what to do to repeal and punish.

Leonard knew she needed to up her game to turn things her way in the final frame and began brightly as there seemed a litle more urgency, but simply marching forward was easy to read as Walsh took one step back and then pulled the trigger to counter.

Even when Leonard did score, Walsh returned the favour as one right through the middle was answered in kind.

Perhaps to underline she is not just a defensive boxer, the record breaker finished with a little aggression and ensured she broke the record. But such a feat was not looking likely earlier this year as she admitted to stresses which almost saw her hand up the gloves before the Olympics.

But her fighting spirit has never been in question and this saw her through some dark times and back into the light of the National Stadium where she has enjoyed so much success.

“If someone had said to me four months ago that I'd still be boxing, I'd have said ‘no’,” she revealed.

“I was struggling a lot (mentally) and I wasn't even going to go to the Olympics, but I reached out and got a bit of help. Now, I'm in a better place.

“I don't know what's next and don't even know if I'm getting (Sports Council) funding next year, but got ready and best prepared. I trained with the two Storeys, my father and brother, Aidan helped me a lot. I've a great team around me and had the right preparation, so I thought I should just go for it and see what happens.

“Entering the Elites, I didn't know where I stood, so I just said I'd see how I would get one, whether I still have it and if the fire is still there. I know now it is still there and against opponents like Niamh Fay and Kelsey Leonard who are coming to take my spot.

“I've beaten Kelsey three times and she's still coming, but I believe I'm one of the best in the world. If I can perform like that on the world stage, I'd be very happy.”

It was a case of repeat, rather than revenge for Immaculata's Caitlin Fryers in the women's flyweight final as for the second year, she lost out to Shannon Sweeney of St Anne's in Mayo.

Caitlin Fryers tries to repel an attack in her defeat to Shannon Sweeney

This was a repeat of last year's semi-final that went the way of Sweeney and again it was a well-contested bout.

Fryers was on the front foot and the action exploded into life in the first as both stood and traded. Southpaw Sweeney was circling the ropes and seeking to counter, but the Mac woman stalked her throughout, seemingly content to take one to get inside and land her own.

The hunch was this fight was on a knife-edge heading into the third as both had been having their success over the previous two, and the action backed that up as both knew they had to empty the tank.

Sweeney's hand speed saw her punish with a couple of flurries as Fryers stepped in, but then the West Belfast woman was not for taking a step back, yet her exertions were not enough as Sweeney took the title.

There was also defeat for Zoe McCaughran from the Evolution gym in Belfast as she was stopped by Linda Desmond in the opening round of their light-welterweight final.