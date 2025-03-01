Boxing: Farrell settles the argument against Hughes

Ruadhan Farrell settled the argument with Gerard Hughes on Saturday as he out-boxed his rival too a 79-73 points win in their super-bantamweight clash.

They fought to a draw at the same venue in late 2023, a decision that angered Farrell more than Hughes, but there was no dispute this time around as the 25-year-old from North Belfast controlled the eight rounds for the most part and was a worthy winner to improve to 7-1-1 and hand Hughes his first career loss.

Farrell enjoyed a good start as he set up a couple of right hands as Hughes warmed to the task by the end of the opener when he upped the pace.

The North Belfast man again had the better of it in the second as he boxed with patience, using the jab to open the door for the right, but Hughes was keen to tie a eft counter and did find a home for it midway through after a couple that just whistled off target.

It was a little untidy at times as Hughes sought to get inside Farrell's long jab and smother, but it was beginning to liven up by the end of the third as they exchanged.

Hughes grabbed the initiative in the fourth as although he was in risk of eating uppercuts when crouching low on the inside, he managed to pepper the body and had the New Lodge man pinned on the ropes.

Into the second half and the exchanges continued with Hughes targeting the body on the inside, but there was just that bit more variety from 'El Niño' who was the busier of the pair and that work-rate was wining him the rounds.

By the seventh, there was a sense Hughes was in need of knockdowns to turn it his way but he couldn't find that sustained pressure he needed with blood coming from his nose heading into the last round as a result of a accumulation of jabs he had to eat.

They battled right to the final bell as perhaps Farrell wanted to take the decision out of the referee's hands and Hughes seeking a home run shot, but it was Farrell's night as his fine run continued.

Jack O'Neill was left bloodied in his victory

Jack O'Neill's pro apprenticeship continued, but the West Belfast super-bantamweight had to come through a bit of a crisis against Mohammed Wako as a clash of heads opened a nasty gash on his temple in the second. O'Neill retaliated by flooring the Ethiopian in the third as the cut appeared to prompt more urgency.

It also led to the visitor upping his game as they slugged it out in the fourth, but O'Neill was a clear winner on a 39-36 scorecard to improve to 4-0.

Tipperary's Shauna Browne was sensationally stopped in just 43 seconds by Elif Nur Turhan in their WBC lightweight eliminator as the Turkish fighter detonated a huge left that dropped Browne and unable to recover.

In the opening bout of the night, Coventry middleweight Aaron Bowen plodded to a six-round decision over Juan Cruz Cacheiro.