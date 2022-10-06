Boxing: Holy Trinity get the better of visitors from Liverpool

Mark Dawson (Holy Trinity) (right) and Keziah Kindon (Merseyside & Cheshire) and are presented with their trophies by IBO World boxing champion Anthony Cacace after a cracking club international contest

IT’S full steam ahead for the Holy Trinity 50th Anniversary Gala event, set for Saturday October 22 at the Balmoral Hotel.

Following on from a 6-4 victory in a cracking club international clash against a strong Liverpool, Merseyside and Cheshire side last week, Trinity officials are now putting the finishing touches to the Balmoral Gala, the main event of their anniversary year.

Tickets for the drinks reception, dinner and entertainment gala evening went on sale last week, price £45, and can be booked on 07548764777.

“The Liverpool show at the Falls Bowling Club was an absolutely brilliant night of boxing, and the support was unreal,’’ said Trinity coach and the club’s social media editor Michael Hawkins Jnr.

“Now we move on to our main event, the 50th anniversary dinner evening at the Balmoral.

Holy Trinity’s Cormac Fegan celebrates his win over Jake Sutton

“We’re really looking forward to reliving great memories with lots of our former boxers across all our levels of competition.

“We recently profiled our Ulster Senior / Elite champions at Big Picture Show events in the clubrooms (72 titles between them) and now we highlight all those who won Irish Senior / Elite title honours.

“We’ll announce the full list at the Balmoral, with a souvenir booklet highlighting their paths to the Irish finals and including Punchlines on how all the others fared.”

Holy Trinity’s Conor Braniff (left) and Liverpool’s Mark Gichuki with former Trinity fighter and WBO European champion Lewis Crocker

Results

Holy Trinity 6-4 Liverpool: Merseyside & Cheshire

Holy Trinity names first, unless otherwise stated

Jimmy Doherty (Exhibition) vs Shea Murray (Kilkeel Golden Gloves) T

om Doherty (Exhibition) Oscar McFadden (Holy Trinity) vs

Mark Dawson bt Keziah Kindon

Aleesha Deronja lost Elise Telling Shirley

Cormac Curley bt Terrance Brown

Summer Fleming bt Jolie Murphy

Cormac Fegan bt Jake Sutton

Conal Burns lost Reece Britnell

Bernie Stokes (Oakleaf) lost Oliver Jones

Conor Braniff lost Mark Gichuki

Teo Alin (Exhibition) Cillian Boyce (Letterkenny)

Johnny Doherty bt Kai Stirrup

Jude Molyneaux bt Gerard White

Holy Trinity star Aleesha Deronja (right) with opponent Elise Telling Shirley, referee Joe Lowe and European champion Lewis Crocker

Referee Malachy Scott raises the arm of Holy Trinity ace Summer Fleming after victory over Jolie Murphy while coach Michael Hawkins and Trinity legend Eddie Fisher (right) look on

Conal Burns (right) and Reece Britnell receive the applause of the fans after their clash