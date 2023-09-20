Boxing: Magee remembers his friend and mentor, John Rooney

The late John Rooney (far right) with Brian Magee and team back in 2010

A CHARACTER, a mentor and a friend is how ex-world super-middleweight champion Brian Magee will remember his old manager and mentor, John Rooney, who passed away on Tuesday.

A well-known figure in the local boxing community, ‘JR’ and his late friend Pat Magee, who passed away in March, helped guide the fortunes of a number of fighters including Magee, Tommy McCarthy, Anthony Cacace and Phil Sutcliffe Jr.

But the relationship between fighter and the men who guided his career stretches a long way back with Rooney, as a leading figure at the Holy Trinity club at the time, would have helped the boxers where he could.

Brian remembers encountering his old mentor as they crossed paths each morning when out on their respective morning routines and that would help cement a bond that would last.

“I would have been going to the club in Holy Trinity and did three laps around the Park as JR was walking around every morning,” Brian recalled.

“He’d then open the gym for me in the winter and had the heating on, then put me through circuits.

“He was such a good guy. When JR was in your corner, he was there completely.”

R.I.P John Rooney. A brilliant man who helped me get my career up and running. 🕊️🙏🏽🥊 — Tommy McCarthy (@Tommymac90) September 19, 2023

Rooney and Pat Magee formed a formidable double act and were highly respected in local boxing circles and as close friends, enjoyed some great moments together even if there were some disputes on the golf course, one in particular in Panama when Brian was in training camp that still makes him smile to this day.

But as a pair, they were central to the West Belfast man’s career and for that he is eternally grateful.

“He was such a character on the trips away, but would stand up for you too and that’s what you need in the boxing game, but always ready for a sing-song too,” Brian recalled.

“JR never needed an invite or even a microphone. First chance and he was away singing. He did it his way and that was one of his favourite songs: ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra.”

The Rooney name is synonymous with boxing in Belfast and that will remain as his son, Barry, is now involved in coaching, while grandson, James, took part in the recent European Schools Championships in Slovenia.

“It’s good to see Barry coaching and I know JR was very proud of him and his grandson who was at the recent European Schools Championships,” Magee continued.

“He a was a real family man and he’ll be missed.”