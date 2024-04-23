Boxing: McConnell stars against Richmond on Holy Trinity show

Jon McConnell in action during his win over Gianni Richmond

RISING star Jon McConnell turned in a superb display of controlled boxing to deny a very capable Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge) and set the seal on a unique event for the Holy Trinity club in West Belfast.

In a first ever for the club, the entire 10-bout, over two-hour long show was broadcast live on You Tube, after the Turf Lodge side teamed up with enterprising outside broadcast company, Mobile Media, to showcase boxing talent to a worldwide audience.

McConnell, looking the business at light-middle, peppered Richmond with stinging shots as the Cairn Lodge lad bravely pushed forward.

But referee Barry Tucker stepped in midway through the second, his third eight count signalling an end to an excellent bout.

Afterwards McConnell, who lost out narrowly in the recent Ulster Elite finals, pointed up the direction he was heading.

Elated after his “first time ever boxing on a club show here after six or seven years,’’ the 21-year-old added: “The 2026 Commonwealth Games that’s long term, short term, just keep getting better.’’

Seated at commentary ringside former Holy Trinity and international star Damien Denny was fulsome in his praise of McConnell’s “great combinations, starting off to the body and switching quickly to the head.

“There was good movement from both boxers and despite some accurate shots from McConnell his opponent was not deterred, he didn’t go down and he wanted to continue too.

“But McConnell has a touch of class, fantastic to watch, and good hand speed. This was my first time seeing him. I’m very impressed.

“In fact, it’s an honour to be sitting here watching such a great night’s boxing. The standard overall was terrific.’’

The Mobile Media crew

Holy Trinity took the match result 7-3 and it was a particularly great night too for young Michael McGarry, who lifted Best Boxer award bringing with it a special prize of kit and boots from sports manufacturer Yammy.

The teenager went on to cap a tremendous week when the St Mary’s student was nominated in the top three at left-corner forward in the Year 8 Antrim Hurling All-Star list. A lad of many talents.

Mobile Media executive Paul Heaney added: “What an unbelievable night we had at Holy Trinity Boxing Club for their showcase evening.

“Ten quality fights and an electric atmosphere. Kids got to see themselves box on tv and families got to share in the excitement.

“We were so well received and treated by Holy Trinity and we want to thank them for their hospitality.

“It’s unfair to single anyone out with so many doing so much, but special thanks to Michael Hawkins Jnr for everything.

“We look forward to the next one and can’t wait. Until then, from the crew, thanks again.’’

Michael Jnr summed a special evening up: “Huge thanks to everyone who came and showed your support and also to everyone who watched on our YouTube channel.

“A big shoutout to all the travelling clubs and to the Antrim Board officials who did a fabulous job.

“Also, thanks to Mobile Media and their crew, our MC Eamonn McNamee, commentators Damien Denny and Jonny Martin and Dr Kevin O’Neill at ringside.

“And last but not least to all the boxers, parents and coaches and to everyone who made the show such a success. We thank you all. #TeamHT.’’



Fight Night results (HT names first)

Boy 1: 29kg: Conor McGarry bt Martin Doherty (Glengormley)

Boy 1: 50kg: Shay Murray lost Roman Berki (St Paul’s)

Boy 2: 52kg: Joseph Scott lost Thomas Healy (St Agnes)

Boy 2: 32kg: Michael McGarry bt Alex Barr (St Paul’s)

Boy 2: 37kg: Sean Tomozei bt Ben McKeown (All Saints)

Junior: 42kg: Sean Fryers lost Harry Hassin (St John Bosco)

Youth: 75kg: Joe Mallon bt Kai Douglas (St John Bosco)

Senior: 71kg: Barney Purcell bt Caolan Smith (All Blacks)

Youth: 75kg: Jude Molyneaux bt Philip Rooney (Sacred Heart)

Elite: 71kg: Jon McConnell bt Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge)