Boxing: McCrory and McComb added to Féile undercard

West Belfast boxer Padraig McCrory will challenge Russian Sergei Gorokhov for the WBC International Silver super-middleweight title at the Féile boxing night in the Falls Park on Friday, August 6

LOCAL fighters Padraig McCrory and Sean McComb have been added to a stellar undercard for next month’s Féile an Phobail boxing event at the Falls Park.

The card is headlined by the all-Irish clash between Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny.

St James’ native McCrory returns to action following a stunning first round knockout victory over Mickey Ellison last September.

Unbeaten in 11 fights is a pro, he challenges Russian Sergei Gorokhov for the WBC International Silver super-middleweight title.

McCrory was victorious at the Féile boxing event back in 2019 when he defeated Steve Collins Jnr to claim the BUI Celtic super-middleweight title.

McComb, meanwhile, will be keen to return to winning ways when he takes on former Welsh champion Craig Woodruff.

Sean McComb lost out to Gavin Gwynne in February and will look to return to winning ways against Craig Woodruff next month

The Turf Lodge southpaw retired in the seventh round of his Commonwealth lightweight bout with Gavin Gwynne in Bolton back in February – his only loss in 12 outings since turning pro.

Last week Tyrone McKenna was also confirmed for the card on Friday, August 6 and ‘The Mighty Celt’ will challenge Zhankosh Turarov for the former’s WBO Inter-Continental light-welterweight title.

The pair were due to meet in April on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s clash with Jamel Herring in Dubai, but Turarov tested positive for Covid-19 in the run-up to the fight and their bout was cancelled.

The card will also feature Scotland’s Lee McGregor as he defends his European bantamweight title against France’s Vincent Legrand and just a handful of tickets remain for what promises to be another memorable night of boxing at the Falls Park.

