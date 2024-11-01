Boxing: McCrory excited by Carrillo test as he plots a route back

Padraig McCrory v Leonard Carrillo (SSE Arena, Friday, live on ProBox TV YouTube)

THERE was a decision to be made after February’s defeat to Edgar Berlanga for Padraig McCrory, so the decision to continue his boxing career comes with ambition rather than simply fighting for the sake of it.

On Friday night, ‘The Hammer’ will top the bill at the SSE Arena for the first time, the same venue he made his debut in over seven years ago when he takes on the big-punching Colombian, Leonard Carrillo in a fight he hoes can be the first step back towards a crack at one of the sport’s big names.

Berlanga’s win over the St James’ man did just that as he moved immediately into a shot against the super-middleweight division’s leading light, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Even though the Mexican superstar convincingly dealt with Berlanga, it still highlights just how close McCrory was to taking on one of boxing’s superstars.

Therefore, winning and looking good against Carrillo is imperative with the fight set to be broadcast to a worldwide audience through YouTube platform, ProBox TV.

Professional boxing is a business and therefore, to earn your spot on the big stage, you must bring something to the table and McCrory’s own ability to deliver fan-friendly action is a major selling point.

Ability must equal action, so should he dazzle on Friday against a man who has previous for upsetting the applecart on the road, opportunity could well knock once again.

“Going by his record he’s a dangerous guy,” the 36-year-old said of his opponent whose record stands as 17-5.

“He’s got 16 knockouts from 17 wins and with a hard-punching South American, my first thought is of Breidis Prescott against Amir Khan.

“But to come back and be fully motivated, I need that edge. He’s gone to Poland and beaten a 14-0 guy, but it’s a fight I should win. Still, with someone who’s stopped 16 people, you’ve got to be cautious.

“I’m not back in boxing to fight a Carrillo - I’m back to face someone who is top-10 in the world and this is the first step on that path.

“Already, there have been conversations with some interesting names and if I get over this fight, we’re right in the mix again. The first aim is to get over November 1. It’s Halloween, a spooky night where anything can happen, but I fully expect to wake up on November 2 a very happy man.”

Belfast's @padraigmc1988 returns to action against Colombia's Leonard Carrillo.



With a 16-0 record when fighting in his home city, will McCrory get back to winning ways in style?#McCroryCarrillo pic.twitter.com/fC40sZuDlM — Boxing News+ (@BoxingNewsPlus) October 28, 2024

McCrory has stepped into the danger zone on numerous occasions and aside from the loss in Orlando against Berlanga, he has come through impressively.

There was Russian dangerman Sergei Gorokhov, the IBO light-heavyweight title win on the road against Leon Bunn and also a victory at the SSE Arena against a world title challenger in Marco Antonio Periban. In each, he decided to meet fire with fire and it proved to be the winning formula.

On paper, Carrillo is not in the same bracket as a Periban but does carry enough menace to earn respect as one slip could be costly.

“I never felt in trouble in that (Periban) fight and felt I could walk through him,” McCrory recalled.

“Periban fought at a much higher level than this guy, but to knock a man out is no easy feat and he (Carrillo) has been doing that.

“I’ve watched him and he can be wild, and dive forward. He can be unpredictable, is a southpaw, awkward, so it is a potential banana skin.”

The highest level of the sport is fraught with danger, so easy touches at this stage of his career do not interest the West Belfast man who knows he has to roll the dice in order to manoeuvre back into position.

Certainly, the Berlanga defeat was a tough pill to swallow as he had headed to Florida convinced he had the winning of the fight, but it was not to be.

Defeat is a part of the sport as very few have retired at the top without blemish, but that first loss can impact in various ways. For some, the loss of the ‘0’ can destroy confidence as the air of invincibility has vanished, but others simply roll with the punches and learn from the experience.

McCrory had to give thought as to what, if anything, was next or if his journey had reached its natural end, but the ambition is as great as ever and the opportunity to headline in an arena where he has played the support act on a number of occasions has relit the fire.

“Staying undefeated was never something I thought about, but when you get beat for the first time, it’s not nice,” he admitted.

“Now, the full focus is on getting back to the level where I can challenge the big men in the division.

“This is my third main event in a row and my first main event in the SSE. When I first got the call seven years ago to say I was fighting there (debut) I couldn’t believe it. Now that I’m the main event there, it’s even better.

“This is a big opportunity. It’s a big night ahead on a stacked card with many people I’ve looked up to, so it will be a memorable night.”