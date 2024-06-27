Boxing: McGivern aims to impress against Omar

Undefeated James McGivern is set to sign a promotional deal with Queensberry so long as he makes a successful defence of the BUI Celtic lightweight title against Rashid Omar on Friday INPHO

HIS BUI Celtic lightweight title may be on the line against Rashid Omar at the SSE Arena on Friday, but for James McGivern, the eight rounds against the Welsh champion doubles up as something of an audition.

Friday’s card, promoted by Queensberry and live on TNT, is an opportunity for the Market man to show exactly what he can do as he has the prospect of a contract with Frank Warren’s organisation there for the taking should he take care of business.

McGivern has had a stop-start career, debuting during Covid times in 2020, but regular action hasn’t been forthcoming until 2023 when he had three fights, culminating in the title win against Josh Sanford to improve to 8-0.

However, four years into a pro career really ought to have brought much more action, so should he retain his title this week against the 6-0 ‘Brickfists’ this week, then the road may finally open up.

“All being well, I will sign with Queensberry after this as I have spoken to George Warren after Carl Frampton put me in touch with him, so this is a make or break situation for me,” McGivern outlined.

“When I spoke to George, he mentioned inactivity and that my record would suggest I was fighting for world titles as I was having six months between fights. It’s not that I’ve taken them off, but just how things have fallen.

“With the backing of a promoter like Queensberry, that’s when things can start to change. This is my chance to show how good I am and afterwards to ask themselves ‘why haven’t we signed this kid earlier?’.

“They have signed a few from Belfast and Ireland, so there is a market here that hasn’t been touched. It’s a sleeping giant so they are starting to dip their toes now.”

James McGivern is yet another addition to a talented Irish contingent 🇮🇪#OLearyFoley | 28.6.24 | #BelfastBrawl pic.twitter.com/geE7xLusH1 — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) June 13, 2024

But perform he must and he goes in against a fellow undefeated fighter who has his own ambitions of pushing towards bigger titles.

At 34 years of age, Omar doesn’t have much time to waste, so this could be his one and only opportunity to put his hand up for a promotional contract.

In his Welsh title win, he took the ‘0’ of Conor McIntosh, edging a razor-thin points decision over 10 rounds - a distance McGivern is yet to complete.

Therefore, fitness is not an issue for the Cardiff man, nor is his toughness, so McGivern is aware he has a battle on his hands..

“I haven’t watched a lot of him,” he admits.

“Our kid (younger brother, Jack) and my da have, and have said he’s tough, someone who comes forward and I won’t have to go looking for him

“He looks quite tough, but he’s an obstacle in my way to where I need to get to.”

The South Belfast man has completed the final few weeks of camp in Scotland under the instruction of former three-weight world champion, Ricky Burns, who is part of the team.

Going full-time with the Coatbridge man is just not financially feasible at present with McGivern also holding down a full-time job, but with the backing of his dad, Jim’s employer, Haldane Fisher, the sponsorship has allowed him to finish camp with Burns.

“If I was able to go over and train there full-time, that’s what I would do, but that’s fairytale world at the minute as I have to still work,” he accepts.

“I have the money together now thanks to them, so I can go and do a few weeks of training and spar. It’s so hard to get any sparring in Belfast for some reason - I don’t understand it. But I can go there (Scotland) and get as much sparring as I need as I will be in a pro gym. Everyone knows Ricky Burns’ style - he’s a workhorse.”

The ascent for McGivern really needs to begin now as although he is still just 26, pushing towards bigger titles is his immediate plan and move back down to super-featherweight is also on the agenda.

Current IBF world super-featherweight champion Anthony Cacace once held the Lonsdale Belt and McGivern has his sights on that.

Of course, reaching the very top is the dream and following in the footsteps of Cacace or perhaps even Feargal McCrory who fights Lamont Roach for the WBA version later on Friday in Washington DC.

But none of that happens unless he passes Friday’s test and should he do so, it might finally be career lift-off.

“I know there is a fight for the British and Commonwealth super-featherweight titles (Reece Bellotti vs Levi Giles on July 6) so I’ll keep an eye on that,” he confirmed.

“It would be nice to bring that (British) belt back to Belfast. I’m defending this belt at lightweight now, but have spoken to Warren and said I want to campaign at super-feather, so it may be a bit easier to find opponents.

“I’m realistic about the whole thing - Cacace and Feargal McCrory are many steps ahead of me, but I look at them boys and know that’s the level I need to get to.

“It’s still good to have people to look at and see that it can be done. The way Cacace’s career went, I was looking at my own with fights falling through and wondering if I was unlucky or whether I’m just chasing my tail. he proved that if you stick it out, the opportunity will eventually come.”