Boxing mourns the loss of ‘character’ Terry Young

One of the characters of local boxing, Terry Young, is remembered as “a happy-go-lucky lad with great amateur career”, following his passing on Sunday.

Having started with the Dominic Savio club, he, along with his brothers Gerry and Jody, moved to the St Oliver Plunkett club when it was established by Patsy McAllister and Jimmy Finnegan in 1970.

Despite winning Ulster junior titles, the Ulster Senior crown would evade Terry although Irish honours would be secured in 1974, paving the way for international honours as he made his Irish debut against Wales.

He boxed in the Irish vest, his debut coming against Wales and would defend his national title and was a fighter who always gave 100 per cent in the ring.

His career was cut short due to a medical issue, but would remain in boxing with his brothers as they founded the Emerald club in West Belfast, eventually relocating to Ballyhornan where he spent his remaining years.

“Terry had a great wee career,” recalls McAllister, his former coach.

“He would always give 100 per cent in the ring but was a bit of a joker outside of it and would also do an Ian Paisley act that had everyone laughing.

“I first met him when he was 13 or 14 and we were all in the Savio club at the same time. “When Jimmy and myself left the Savio in 1969 to open our own club in Hannahstown, a lot of the lads from the Savio came up to us.

“Terry, his brothers Gerry and Jody came to us and Terry won a couple of juvenile titles, but could never win an Ulster although he then went to Dublin to win the Irish title, so it showed how good he could be.”

Although his career was cut short due to health issues, his fighting instincts saw him pull through and he was a man who always found humour in the situation.

“He was at the quiz in the PD one night and Bobby Devlin, who was the quizmaster, asked Terry a question he couldn't answer, but shot back at Bobby: 'It's alright for you – half of my brain is in the Royal and half of it is in here'. But that was just Terry.”

The Holy Trinity ABC deeply regret the passing of one of boxing's stalwarts, leading coach Harry Robinson. https://t.co/MRpJjbHTka pic.twitter.com/8D1xuQdHHv — Holy Trinity ABC (@HTBC_Belfast) January 15, 2023

Terry's passing was not the only loss to Belfast boxing over the weekend as on Friday, Harry Robinson from the Albert Foundry club passed away.

Alongside 'Steamer' Graham, Harry helped mould a series of champions including Wayne McCullough who went on to claim Olympic silver and Commonwealth gold as an amateur, plus Terry Waite.

His achievements and longevity in the sport were honoured in 2016 on Irish Elite finals night as Harry was presented with a Services to Boxing award as a nod to the dedication he had made to the sport and is remember as one of the “pillars of the game".