Boxing: Murphy faces Maharusi in Galway

Colm Murphy is back in action at Leisureland in Salthill, Galway on Saturday night when he faces Tampela Maharusi over eight rounds.

South Belfast's 'Posh Boy' blasted through another from the African country, Julias Kisarawe, in three rounds at The Europa Hotel last month so aims to make it a double and take another step towards a Commonwealth title shot.

Murphy is perfect through 10 fights as a pro with three coming inside the distance, so is at that stage where taking the step forward will be high on his agenda.

Maharusi arrives in Ireland with a record of 10-3-4 and this represents just his second time boxing outside of his homeland - the other coming in 2022 when being stopped in Moscow.

That ended a run of five wins and he has scored two since after an up and down start to his own career.

But Murphy has been riding the crest of a wave and the switch of trainer to Dan Boyle was marked by that stoppage win last time and that will be the ambition here again.

The @ColmMur86696653 Champ returns in Galway March 16. 👊🍀 pic.twitter.com/NDF27QKGos — Mark H Dunlop (@MARKHDUNLOP) March 10, 2024

After his victory over Kisarawe, he had an indication he would land on this show and has said he is more than happy to see as much action as possible to build his record and experience in order to land the bigger fights on bigger nights.

"I'm boxing a lot on these small-hall shows and people might say I'm just a small-hall fighter, but I'm building up my record where hopefully I can get some big-money fights on big platforms," he said.

"There is a lot to work on still, so these fights are ideal for my career and I want to get back in the ring as soon as possible."

The Galway card will feature a first outing in Ireland for the American-born Thomas O'Toole against Hussein Itaba, while Luke Keeler is up against Godfrey Paulo Kamata.