Boxing: Murphy marches on at Girdwood

Colm Murphy produced a controlled and composed display as he took care of business against Joshua Ocampo.

Murphy landed some telling rights to the body in the opening round and snapped the visitor's head back with a solid jab.

The Irish super-featherweight champion boxed with patience early, but with little coming back, began to go through the gears in the second, another right to the ribs stinging the Colombian whose legs buckled slightly.

Ocampo did open a little in the third, perhaps in an effort to stem the tide, but Murphy remained composed as he would with smart aggression.

The pattern continued through the fifth and into the sixth as Murphy continued to chip away at Ocampo but could not find the finish, content to sweep all six rounds to improve to 9-0.

"I think the last fight showed I wasn't afraid of a bit of blood, but this one I came out clean as a whistle," he said after.

"He was a tough character. It was a good fun fight, how boxing should beam so I'm sure the crowd enjoyed it and it was a pleasure to share a ring with another tough man.

"I maybe could have thrown more punches and got him out of there, but after that cut (against Liam Gaynor last time) there was no point in taking the risk.

"It's been a very long year and I think I'll call it a year and enjoy Christmas. That's two years into a career. I'm only 23 so I've plenty of time and will get some good opportunities.

"Anto Cacace asked me to come in sparring for his defence of the IBO title (against Ryan Garner) next month, so that will bring me on too."

Conor Kerr following his win

Another Belfast featherweight, Conor Kerr, was 40-36 points winner over Luke Fast in an entertaining four rounds.

The opening fight of the night saw Dominic Donegan slip to 9-6-1 as he lost on a 59-56v decision against MIddlebrough's CJ Wood.

John Cooney warmed up for his expected meeting with Liam Gaynor on the Chantelle Cameron-Katie Taylor undercard next month with a routing 60-54 win over Louis Norman in their lightweight bout to improve to 9-0.

The night was due to also feature the Irish welterweight title clash between Owen O'Neill and Declan Geraghty, but Belfast's O'Neill weighed in 10lbs above the limit and the fight was pulled.