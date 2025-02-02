Boxing: Murphy rises to the occasion against Haji

IT was a night to remember at the Ulster Hall for Colm Murphy on Saturday as he broke Kasimu Hamad Haji down in three rounds to retain his Commonwealth silver featherweight title and improve to 14-0.

On a night in which the live TV cameras were rolling, an eye-catching performance was the name of the game and Murphy delivered just that, solving the puzzle in front and then taking his time to chip away at the challenger before sinking home the shots which ripped the wind from Haji's sails.

With all eyes on him, there was added pressure on the night, but he handled the occasion just as comfortably as he did against his Tanzanian opponent.

"It was really challenging," he said of the occasion.

"I wouldn't say I’m a man who relishes moments or going out and performing. I’d probably prefer it behind closed doors but the days spent in the arena are always better than the days you didn't participate.

"With these challenges, I’m overcoming them and it’s great to get a good reward out of it. Even if I didn’t, at least I tried my best which I always try to do."

Murphy said in the build-up it was a "dream come true" to headline at the Ulster Hall and his couch of walk-in music, 'Sweet Dreams' reflected as much.

However, he seemed determined to blank out the noise of his support and not let the emotions rule him early, patiently popping out the jab and finding his range.

His livewire opponent was conceding the size advantage and his early tactic seemed to be to remain on the back foot, but use his speed out of the southpaw stance to explode with Murphy advancing.

However, he had little success in this regard in the first with the Belfast man in control.

The heat rose in the second with more by way of exchanges as Haji attacked a little more, but was left with a bloodied nose in the process.

Murphy was having more joy downstairs and this was how the South Belfast man ended the argument as he whipped in hooks to the body and dropped the Tanzanian who was unable to rise, seeing his challenge end at 1.50 of the round.

"I’ve trained for two months and couldn't have done more in this camp," he added.

"I knew this guy, with the energy he was using, it wasn't going to last. He was right not to get up as he was psychologically broken.

"I’m right at the door (of bigger titles) and only 25, looking about 18, so a well-needed rest after that camp. I keep fit, don't waste myself away, but I have time on my side and when opportunity knocks, I’m ready."

A thrilling chief support saw Nathan Howells rip the Celtic super-featherweight title from John Cooney after an epic nine-round battle.

The Welsh visitor had one prior blemish in a fight for his national title, but there was no denying him this time as he recovered from a tough opener when Cooney had stung him on a couple of occasions to completely take over.

In the end, it was a body shot that had the Belfast-based Cooney down and although he rose, a sustained follow-up attack left referee Darren Sarginson no option but to step in with Howells triumphant.

However, there were concerning scenes with Cooney forced to leave the ring on a stretcher and was immediately taken to hospital as a precaution.