Boxing: Murphy tops the bill at The Europa

BOXING returns to the Europa Hotel on Saturday night for the MHD 21 dinner show that will take place at the third time of asking after scheduling issues led to two previous postponements.

It’s a small card, but topped by Colm Murphy who is taking part in his second professional bout when he faces England’s Sam Melville over six rounds at super-featherweight.

‘Posh Boy’ was impressive on his debut that came all the way back in September of last year as he dominated Jakub Laskowski over six frames to get his pro career off to the best possible start and while he had hoped to get back into the ring a lot sooner than this weekend, restrictions and fight cards falling apart have left him waiting.

The South Belfast man is just beginning his journey as a professional and still just 22 years of age, learning his trade under Dee Walsh who was the winner of irishboxing.com’s ‘Trainer of the Year’ award and it was evident in their first fight together he had already begun to introduce a much more measured approach.

The time in the gym may actually have been of huge benefit for the pair to continue the transition to the pro-style for Murphy and therefore it will be interesting to see how he fares against Melville who has just one win in three fights.

It is a big night for Ruadhan Farrell who makes his debut at long last with English journeyman Jamie Quinn in the away corner for the four-round super-featherweight fight.

The North Belfast man has seen cards fall apart, fights cancelled and a range of other issues that have left him out of the ring for over four years since first announcing he was set to box as a professional, having fought previously on the semi-pro circuit.

He will finally make the walk to the ring and will hope this is finally the beginning of his journey having had to wait for so long.

The other bout on the night will see Limerick middleweight Jason Harty aim to make it three wins from three when he takes on England’s Richard Helm who has one win and one draw on his record.