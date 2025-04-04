Boxing: New generation lead the charge at The Devenish

Barry McReynolds, pictured with coaches Michael hawkins Jr and Barry O'Neill following his debut win, is in action on Saturday

The next crop of pro boxers seeking to build their careers feature at The Devenish on Saturday night on a nine-fight card, promoted by Padraig McCrory's 'Hammer Boxing'.

McCrory earned his stripes at the same venue early in his own career and is now giving others the opportunity to do the same with his first promotion which includes some of the young fighters he now manages.

There is plenty of local talent on show this week as former Holy Trinity standout, Barry McReynolds plans to build on a knockout win on his debut when he takes on Stefan Vincent.

McReynolds is not the only ex-Trinity man in action as Teo Alin will box over six rounds in his fourth pro outing, facing Tatenda mangombe, while Bernaldo Marime - a former Trinity amateur who represented Mozambique at the 2014 Commonwealth Games - returns for a homecoming against Jaco Marrer.

Light-middleweight Hijjah McMahon is set for his second pro outing with Kristaps Zulgis in the other corner, while Connor Kerr looks to bounce back from his back-to-back losses against Ruadhan Farrell with a four-round contest against Erick Omar Lopez.

Former St Paul's amateur Tomas McCann gets his own professional career underway with four rounds against Owen Durnan at light-welterweight, while Newry welterweight Cathal Jennings is set to be the third debutant of the night.

Coleraine's Matty Boreland continues his push towards a first pro title with a six-rounder against Fernando Joaquin Valdez, and Armagh's James Freeman takes on Nathan Darby.

First bell is scheduled for 6pm.