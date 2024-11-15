Boxing: Rooney rounds off year to remember with Irish title

In a repeat of January's Ulster final, Star's Louis Rooney ended the year how he began by defeating Paudraig Downey of St John Bosco to add the Irish 48kg title to his Ulster success with a unanimous verdict.

It has been a superb year for Rooney who was recently crowned European U23 champion as he capped off a year to remember and the 19-year-old only looks like he is getting started.

What was also impressive was the maturity of performance from a teenager who is relatively new to Elite level, but each hurdle put before him this year he has cleared and can now reflect on a year like no other.

"What a year it's been," a delighted Rooney said afterwards.

"It's been a rollercoaster for my first year at this level with winning the Ulster Elites in January against Paudraig. I moved on and got my first exposure to international boxing with Ulster at the Golden Belt and then went and won the (European) 22s.

"I didn't have a proper training camp for this. I came back two weeks ago after a break and got back up to speed, but I was still fit. I can enjoy myself now and definitely relax."

Downey sought to establish himself early, but it didn't take long for the class of Rooney to shine through, initially matching the jab and then timing some heavy right hooks to the jaw.

Rooney gets through with a right

The timing of the North Belfast man was superb as he picked some excellent shots but it certainly wasn't one-way traffic as Downley clubbed him with a big right late in the second as he pressed on.

However, the gap had been established and Rooney, knowing he was in a healthy lead, showed plenty of maturity to see out the third as he boxed to perfection and finished with a bit of a flourish to land his first Elite title, following in the footsteps of his dad, Jim who won at the same weight 27 years ago.

"The first time going in without a headguard (in January) I was a bit nervous but now I have the experience of that," Rooney reflected as he will now enjoy a good Christmas and seek to push on in 2025.

"At 48 (kilos) I don't think there is anybody faster, stronger or who can punch as hard as me. Nobody can box as well as I can. I like to come forward for a fight, but if I have the talent then I will box and make it easy for me, so then I can bite down in the third and have a go."

Results

48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield, Dublin ) beat Courtney Daly (Crumlin, Dublin), 4-1

48kg Louis Rooney (Star BC, Belfast) beat Paudraig Downey (St John Bosco Antrim), 5-0

50kg Shannon Sweeney (St Anne's, Mayo) beat Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata), 5-0

51kg Clepson de Santos (Holy Trinity) beat Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family L), 4-0

52kg Amber Byrne (Arklow) beat Shauna Blaney (Navan), 5-0

54kg Chloe Gabriel (Dublin Docklands) beat Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy), 5-0

54kg Patsy Joyce (Olympic L), W/O

57kg Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG) beat Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3), 5-0

57kg Gavin Ryan (Ratoath) beat Donagh Keary (Rathfriland), 5-0

60kg Kellie McLoughlin (St Catherines) beat Zara Breslin (Tramore), 5-0

60kg Rhys Owens (Erne) beat Adam Hession (Monivea), 5-0

63kg Linda Desmond (Rylane) beat Zoe McCaughran (Evolution), RSC1

63.5kg Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar) beat Roy Colgan (Avona), 3-2

66kg Grainne Walsh (St Mary’s D) W/O

67kg Darren O’Connor (Olympic C) beat Malo Davis (Monkstown D), 5-0

70kg Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea) beat Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise), 5-0

71kg Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) beat Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy), 3-2

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) beat Bethany Doocey (Castlebar), 5-0

75kg Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) W/O

80kg Kelyn Cassidy (Savours Crystal) beat James Whelan (Dublin Docklands), 5-0

81kg Mikayla Kelly (Sacred Heart L) beat Shauna Kearney (Bunclody), 3-2

81+kg Judy Bobbett (Liberty) beat Dearbhla Tinnelly (Clann Naofa), 5-0

86kg Brian Kennedy (St Brigid’s Edenderry) beat Ryan Collins Murphy (St Monicas), 4-1

92kg Jack Marley (Monkstown D) beat Nathan Ojo (Esker), 5-0

92+kg Martin McDonagh (Galway) beat Godstime Ide (Crumlin), 3-0