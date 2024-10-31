Boxing: Round nine for Farrell and Kerr

IT may be announced when the opening bell goes between Ruadhan Farrell and Connor Kerr for Friday’s Irish super-bantamweight title fight that it is round one, but the manner of their first meeting may really mean we are beginning round nine between the pair.

Farrell came through on a 78-75 verdict against fellow Belfast man Kerr in an Ulster Hall thriller with the BUI Celtic title on the line in March, but this time it’s the full Irish honours with 10 scheduled rounds this time.

They served up a memorable battle where the kitchen sink, drawers, tables and chairs were thrown at one another as they went at it hammer and tongs over eight rounds last time.

There were occasions where it seemed one was on the verge of breaking the will of the other only for momentum to swing, yet they both saw the final bell with split opinions at ringside as to which got the better of their eight-round war. It was Farrell celebrating that night, but will he do so again?

It’s hard to see this fight taking a different life than the first as both fight with their heart on their sleeve and will again set about imposing their will.

Farrell’s sole defeat in seven (there was also a draw against Gerard Hughes) came at the SSE Arena in August 2022 when he was out-pointed by Colm Murphy but he left the ring with his reputation enhanced.

Opportunities arose and he was the unhappier of the two in that draw against Hughes with a planned rematch in summer falling through late on.

"It was a 'fight of the year' contender and I'm expecting the same again," said 'Rudy' of this upcoming rematch.

"I'm in boxing for the big fights and big nights. You don't get this excitement fighting journeymen.

"I know what I need to do and he knows what he needs to do. You can't beat a rematch fight and this should be my second rematch as I was supposed to fight Gerard Hughes (in August) but I'm a believer in everything happening for a reason and I believe on Saturday I will be victorious."

The North Belfast man is certainly not one to duck a challenge and required little prompting to go again against Kerr and the same can be said of the Monkstown man who was only too happy to take the initial fight despite having just three previous pro outings.

He left the Ulster Hall ring disappointed, but certainly not disgraced as he gave his all in the first fight and will view this rematch as an opportunity to set the record straight.

His engine is strong and will look to set a high pace in order to test Farrell once more, so this fight could well come down to which has the energy levels to stay the course in what could be another back-and-forth affair.

"I'm just looking forward to getting in and getting the job done - boxing this time," said Kerr, hinting at a less gung ho approach.

"I'll be Irish champion on Friday night."

𝗙𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗞𝗘𝗥𝗥𝟮 | 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛



Rudy Farrell vs Connor Kerr 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡! So good the first time round we’re going to run it back for the vacant 𝗕𝗨𝗜 𝗜𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗛 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗠𝗪𝗘𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗟𝗘 💥



A fantastic Irish match up ☘️ live on Pro Box TV pic.twitter.com/1s6VG0xYQn — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) September 25, 2024

The 12-fight card contains a bit of everything with Conlan Boxing recruit, Robbie Davies Jr taking on former world champion Javier Fortuna over 10 rounds at light-welterweight, but further down the card, there are opportunities for some of the local scene’s up-and-comers.

Colm Murphy is back in action on a keep-busy fight against Erick Omar Lopez, while former Holy Trinity amateur clubmates Teo Alin and Jack O’Neill are facing their second pro outings with Alin up against Joshua Ocampo at super-featherweight and super-bantamweight O’Neill taking on Steven Maguire, as is Gareth Dowling who is matched against Christian Lopez Flores.

Coleraine’s Matthew Boreland makes a step up in his fourth pro outing when he takes on Calum Turnbull over eight rounds at super-bantamweight, while Kilkenny’s Brandon McCarthy looks to make it three wins from three as he takes on Michel Gonxhe.

