Boxing: Talking is done as Conlan and Wood get ready for battle

THERE is nothing left to say in Nottingham as a hugely relaxed Michael Conlan promised his huge travelling support reason to celebrate at the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday night when he takes on WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood.

The West Belfast man has exuded confidence this week as his date with destiny approaches and with just today's final weigh-in to come, the 30-year-old says he just wants to get the gloves on now and step between the ropes.

January's sometimes fiery press conference exchanges between the fighters and teams gave way to a much more sedate affair at the Albert Hall Conference Centre on Thursday with both fighters visibly done with the build-up.

The sold-out signs are up at the 10,000-seat venue and while Conlan will enjoy the backing of a huge travelling support from Ireland and beyond, he will be the away fighter with the Nottingham support out in force to salute their latest champion who they hope will bring further big nights, just as Carl Froch did in the past.

However, Conlan is there to ruin those plans and take the title back to Belfast. He is no doubt that it is going to be his night and that it will be even more special to dethrone the champion in his home city.

"I know what kind of performance is coming on Saturday night," he said.

"This is the most relaxed and calm I have ever been on a fight week. I don't feel any pressure. I'm here in the opponent's back garden and I've got to rip the belt off him.

"I've got fans coming, but everybody is here to see him. I've fought in front of thousands already, so this is nothing new.

"I'm just here to do a job and I hope Leigh has had a fantastic training camp, is the best Leigh Wood there's ever been and I believe he will be because it will be all the sweeter when I beat him. Expect a fantastic performance from myself."

Wood was a paying punter during the days when Froch delivered unforgettable nights including a never-to-be-forgotten demolition over Lucian Bute who was heavily tipped to silence the home support.

He always dreamt of emulating 'The Cobra' and on Saturday, after a career of ups and downs, the spotlight will shine on him.

There are loftier ambitions the very real prospect of a unification at the home of Nottingham Forest against the winner of the upcoming defence by IBF champion Kiko Martinez against Josh Warrington a very real prospect.

The champion is in no mood to let that slip and has promised the best version of himself on Saturday night.

"All the arena fights I was at watching Carl, I was in the cheap seats screaming and sometimes I'd get a band off my friend's dad who used to take Carl on the pads and I'd get backstage," he recalled.

"Now I'm here, headlining in the same arena, but this isn't the peak or where I stop. My dream is a City Ground fight and have had that carrot dangled in front of me for so long. After this fight it's happening, but I have to deal with Saturday night first and get the job done. I'm feeling explosive and dangerous - I'm ready."

Conlan has his sights on a similar fight next, but there is a major job to be done this weekend and he has prepared for battle accordingly.

The Falls Road man believes this is his destiny and has been consistent in his predictions of a career-best performance.

As he sat back in his chair on Thursday, he wore a gaze that suggested he is ready and with the formalities almost over, is eager to get to work.

"I'm ready to go," he confirmed.

"My confidence comes from my preparation and preparation has been fantastic.

"I'm very confident and very relaxed. We're here in Nottingham and it's time to go. There isn't much more left to say except I can't wait for Saturday night."