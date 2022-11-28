Bradshaw and Long welcome progress on Cregagh Glen crossing

SOUTH Belfast Alliance Representatives have welcomed news that work on a new pedestrian and cycle crossing to connect the Cregagh Glen to the Cregagh Road is due to begin early in the new year.

The crossing over the busy Upper Knockbreda Road dual carriageway has long been anticipated with plans confirmed by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) in June 2021.

Councillor Michael Long, who represents the Lisnasharragh DEA, said: “I am delighted that DfI is finally going to proceed with the long-promised pedestrian crossing at the junction of the A55 and the Cregagh Road.

“I have been campaigning for this for about 12 years and it has been frustrating to see the project delayed by lack of finance and issues to do with moving services.

Big News.



DFI confirmed on Friday that the long delayed pedestrian crossing will begin construction early in the New Year.



Have been false dawns before but, after 12 years of campaigning, we may finally be reaching a successful conclusion. pic.twitter.com/ag6bg19f40 — Michael Long (@CllrMichaelLong) November 20, 2022

"This crossing is greatly needed as the junction is so busy and provides access to Cregagh Glen, a popular walking place at the end of the Connswater Greenway. This will provide a final safe link for the project.”

The party's South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw added: “I am so pleased that constituents of South Belfast can soon enjoy improved access to the walk at Cregagh Glen and Lisnabreeny, which is a wonderful natural resource in the constituency.

“We need to ensure that our green spaces across the city are better connected and easily accessible for both pedestrians and cyclists.

"Our infrastructure needs to encourage active travel, working with our existing resources to improve public health and the environment. This crossing will be a welcome step in the right direction, providing a safer route across the dual carriageway.”