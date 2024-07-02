Bill lodged to tackle unwanted flags and banners on public property

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has lodged a proposal for a Private Member's Bill in a bid to tackled the scourge of sectarian markers on public property.

Mr Bradshaw wants to see implemented the recommendations contained in the report of the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition designed to tackle unwanted flags and banners in public spaces, particularly those supporting proscribed paramilitary organisations.

"It is now nearly three years since the Commission’s report, into which all parties had input, that outlined a fair and reasonable Protocol under which flags, banners and emblems could be flown, for a defined period, from public property. There has, however, been no action on this since," she said.

"The penalty for this inaction is clear to society as a whole. This week alone, we saw reports of public money being paid to organisations not to put up flags which clearly invite support for proscribed organisations.

"We are also seeing new housing estates defaced with emblems and flags clearly designed to mark territory. More than a quarter of a century on from the Agreement, this is a fundamental failure of public policy.

"Therefore, I have submitted a proposal for a Private Member's Bill. One which will put people in no doubt of the requirement for authorities to remove flags, banners and markings placed on public property in support of paramilitary groups, while at the same time clearly enabling the reasonable and time-bound display of emblems placed for the purposes of legitimate commemoration or celebration. Consultation on this Bill will be important and is scheduled for mid-September onwards."