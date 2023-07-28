New restaurant set to open at Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre

THE new contemporary restaurant located at the new Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre is set to open its doors next week.

The restaurant will provide a new culinary experience serving up the finest locally sourced cuisine with a modern authentic twist.

The 104-seater restaurant will be part of the new visitor attraction at the foothills of the Black Mountain which will include an Irish history museum, visitor and interpretive centre, entertainment space, outdoor terraced areas, women’s commemorative garden and heritage trail.

The restaurant will be managed by former Barking Dog owner, chef Michael O’Connor and restaurant manager Lauren Cassidy, who will bring their wealth of knowledge and experience to the Glen Road.

Check out the stunning menu at our new restaurant!



Indulge in a new culinary experience at our new restaurant serving up the finest locally sourced cuisine with a modern authentic twist.



Opening Thursday 3rd August



Book Now: https://t.co/16sOxEnYW7 pic.twitter.com/ylWuvxHOem — Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre (@RoddyMcCorleys) July 26, 2023

Originally from the Shaws Road, Michael O’Connor is looking forward to bringing his experience back to West Belfast.

“We aim to give that friendly atmosphere and service. The food is going to be high quality, good wholesome food,” Michael said.

“The building has a beautiful view overlooking the landscape of Belfast and stunning grounds. It is on the doorstep for the local community.”

ANNOUNCEMENT



The New Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre Restaurant will open on Thursday 3rd August.



Indulge in a new culinary experience at our new restaurant serving up the finest locally sourced cuisine with a modern authentic twist.



Book Now https://t.co/16sOxEnYW7 pic.twitter.com/cZia4BguOs — Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre (@RoddyMcCorleys) July 25, 2023

The visitor centre is certain to be an attraction for people within the local area, the wider city and throughout the country.

The centre will be providing various employment opportunities for both full-time and part-time roles, including museum curator, front of house staff, maintenance staff, bar staff, kitchen and restaurant staff.

Director of the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre Davy McGivern said there is so much excitement surrounding the opening.

“We will have created approximately 15 jobs in various departments as well as seasonal and temporary staff,” he said.

The New Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre Restaurant will open on Thursday 3rd August.