Young West Belfast actors to perform at National Theatre festival

BRASSNECK Youth from West Belfast have been selected to perform at the National Theatre Connections Festival, celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Brassneck Youth is one of ten groups invited to take part in this major event that marks the reopening of the Dorfman Theatre, which has been closed for government funded capital works since November 2024.

The young theatre group will perform their version of Normalised by Amanda Verlaque on the Dorfman stage at the National Theatre on Friday 27 June, having first performed it at Lyric Theatre Belfast. Brassneck Youth is a young theatre company based on the Glen Road that offers accessible participatory youth arts provision to over 130 children and young people weekly.

Pointing the way to the future for these young actors

Alison McCrudden, Director of Brassneck Youth, said: “Being part of NT Connections this year has been an incredibly enriching experience for Brassneck Youth with opportunities to play in our home venue and partner festival venue, but to be invited to be part of the NT Festival will be nothing short of transformational for these young artists. The NT Connections programme, and our participation in it, helps to create and promote access, participation and with leave an immeasurable lasting impact on us all!”

Donncha, a young participant and Stage Manager, aged 18, said: “Being part of NT Connections has given me the opportunity to develop technical skills I never would have had the chance to try. The experience of stage managing in a theatre has been incredible and I have loved every second. It has shown me as a neurodiverse person with autism that I can achieve anything. I am so excited and grateful for the invite to the NT Connections Festival and I can’t wait to go.”

Indhu Rubasingham, Director and Co-Chief Executive of the National Theatre, said: “I am really pleased to welcome ten youth groups from all corners of the UK to the NT for this landmark anniversary festival of Connections. Everyone should have the opportunity to experience the power of theatre-making. I look forward to celebrating the extraordinary energy and creative vision these young performers will bring to our stages this June.”