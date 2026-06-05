MARTIN O’Neill has agreed to become Celtic manager after holding talks with principle shareholder Dermot Desmond in London last night.
 
There was a fan backlash after the club was in talks with former Irish international Robbie Keane after his season managing in Israel between 2023-24.
 
It has been reported that O’Neill will sign a one year contract with an option for a further year.
 
The Derry man has been credited for Celtic winning a League and Cup double last season after his two stints as interim boss after the sackings of Brendan Rodgers and Wildfried Nancy.

It is understood that the coaching team of Shaun Maloney, Mark Fotheringham and Gavin Strachan will remain as part of the 74-year-old’s backroom staff.