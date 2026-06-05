MARTIN O’Neill has agreed to become Celtic manager after holding talks with principle shareholder Dermot Desmond in London last night.



There was a fan backlash after the club was in talks with former Irish international Robbie Keane after his season managing in Israel between 2023-24.



It has been reported that O’Neill will sign a one year contract with an option for a further year.



The Derry man has been credited for Celtic winning a League and Cup double last season after his two stints as interim boss after the sackings of Brendan Rodgers and Wildfried Nancy.

🚨 BREAKING Martin O'Neill has agreed terms on a deal to become permanent Celtic manager. pic.twitter.com/x7rprLzswX — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 5, 2026

It is understood that the coaching team of Shaun Maloney, Mark Fotheringham and Gavin Strachan will remain as part of the 74-year-old’s backroom staff.