Brendan's delight after his new music video is broadcast on UTV

A WEST Belfast musician has described his joy after his latest music video was broadcast on prime-time TV.



Former teacher and Antrim hurler Brendan Quinn's music video for his single ‘Nothing At All’ was shown on UTV Life with Pamela Ballantine on Friday evening.

Actor @MartyMaguire11 will be chatting about his role in 'The History of the Troubles According to my Da'. Music from Brendan Quinn pic.twitter.com/J0Pp8l3elr January 20, 2023

“It has been a great reaction,” he said. “You realise how close a community we are here in West Belfast. People have been coming up to me in the shops saying they saw me on the TV and the videos that I had on social media have blown up.



“It has come at a nice time too because myself and John McSherry are planning a gig in The Sunflower on 2 February, and I am working on an EP which will be released later this year.”

Brendan has become a popular act on the international stage and last year he played a number of gigs in Las Vegas and last summer he played a festival in Spain.



“For the last couple of years, I have been a programmer with Féile an Phobail and this year I have been kept busy with Féile an Earraigh where I have been planning Irish traditional music sessions across the city. Last year we had 50 sessions and this year we are planning 80 in venues across Belfast,” he continued.



“It has been a whirlwind and I love doing what I am doing.”