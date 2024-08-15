Bricks thrown at South Belfast house in suspected racist attack

RACIST ATTACK: Windows were smashed at the house in Lindsay Way, off Donegall Pass Pacemaker

BRICKS were thrown at a house in South Belfast on Wednesday night in what police are treating as a racially motivated attack.

The front windows of the property in Lindsay Way, off Donegall Pass, were smashed in the attack.

Officers on patrol were flagged down by a member of the public just before 10pm and alerted to the incident.

The resident of the house, who was inside at the time, was uninjured but left shaken by the ordeal.

Sergeant Mulholland said: “This type of act is unacceptable and we are treating this as a racially motivated hate crime.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist in identifying those responsible, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1636 of 14/08/24.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

South Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey condemned those behind the attack.

“I condemn the disgusting and disgraceful attack on a home last night which police are treating as a racially motivated hate crime," she said.

“In huge numbers last week, Belfast turned out to reject racism and hate, and to demonstrate that we are for inclusivity and diversity.

“Hatred and discrimination will not win. The small minority involved in these attacks do not speak for our city and its people.

“Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the attack or that has CCTV in the area to report this to the PSNI.”

SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown added: “After a few days of relative calm in our city it’s deeply disappointing to see another racist attack on a home in South Belfast.

"Last week our city sent a message, loud and clear, rejecting racism and hate, with thousands taking to the street to show their solidarity with those impacted by the recent disorder and racist attacks.

“Far too many members of our community are terrified after what has happened recently, and the ongoing pattern of intimidation that has been going on for years. I have spoken to people who are living in fear for their lives and are afraid to leave the house, but incidents like this mean that they aren't even safe in their own homes.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe and secure. Those behind this attack have no support. We need to see clear and unequivocal condemnation of this attack and others like it, with no qualification or excuses.

“Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the police. We need to send a clear message that anyone engaging in these type of hate attacks will pay the price and face justice. Belfast has spoken and these attacks need to cease so that people can get on with their lives without fear of attack.”