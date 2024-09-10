Hugh Russell memorial golf tournament raises £8,700 for MacMillan Cancer Support

A SPECIAL golf day organised in memory of former Olympic boxer and news photographer Hugh Russell has raised £8,700 for MacMillan Cancer Support charity.

The New Lodge man passed away last October following a battle with cancer aged 63.

As a boxer, Hugh claimed Olympic and Commonwealth medals as an amateur before winning British titles as a pro at bantamweight and then at flyweight.

Hugh went on to become an award-winning photographer and proudly worked for the Irish News for 40 years.

To honour his memory, his family and friends held the first annual Hugh Russell Memorial Golf Outing at Fortwilliam Golf Club last month.

Conrad Cummings, James Tennyson, Paddy Gallagher and Gerry Storey Jr

A total of £8,700 was raised and will be presented to MacMillan Cancer Support charity at Fortwilliam Golf Club on September 20.

Hugh's son, Hugh Jr said: "We wanted to do something to give back to MacMillan Cancer Support who were very good with dad in the latter stages of his life.

"The charity is very close to our hearts now.

"The golf memorial day went really well. It was a hard and emotional day but all worthwhile in the end."