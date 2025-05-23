Bridges Beyond Boxing making an impact as Buffalo and Boston team visits

Since 2016, the Bridges Beyond Boxing programme has helped transform lives on both sides of the Atlantic by linking cities and building friendships.

Each year, a team of young boxers from Ireland has headed across the pond to take on their American contemporaries, where the competition inside the ring has been fierce, but the friendships and bonds forged are tight, with host families welcoming the visitors into their homes.

It's not a one-way venture as each year, the favour is returned and this week, the travelling party from Buffalo and Boston arrived in Belfast for a week of competition and camaraderie, broadening horizons and learning about different cultures.

On Thursday, the Beechlawn Hotel was the venue for Team Bridges Ireland against Team Bridges USA, with plenty of local clubs represented including St Paul's, Corpus Christi, Ormeau Road, Immaculata, Holy Trinity, Cairn Lodge and St George's, joined by Ballymoney's Scorpion and Tyrone's Carrickjmore, as they went up against the team from Buffalo and Boston in a 12-bout card.

"We have a big Belfast boxing connection in Buffalo," explained Paddy Gorman, leader of Bridges Beyond Boxing, Buffalo.

"Conor Hawkins, who used to box out of Holy Trinity and Scorpion, owns the Banshee Irish Pub. They and the Hibernians are big financial supporters of this boxing group. I'm a Hibernian and that's how I got linked up.

"They accepted us into their program and came last year to Buffalo with 12 kids, stayed for about a week and boxed. They beat us seven to five, so we're back here to seek our revenge."

Prior to the opening bell, the visitors had toured the city and been greeted by Lord Mayor, Councillor Micky Murray, at a City Hall reception.

On Friday, the touring team were heading to see Derry before moving onto Donegal for another night of boxing action.

So much is crammed into a short space of time, but the memories will last forever, with many of those from past Irish teams present at The Beechlawn to greet their former hosts.

"The good thing is a lot of the kids that came to Buffalo last year and lived with our families that are here tonight: Jude Reilly, Billy Boyd, Bobby Flood, a champion from Dublin - all these kids are coming up to see us because they still talk to our families in Buffalo. And the relationship that these kids have with these Irish families are going to be long-lasting," Paddy said.

"Even if I no longer involve myself in the programme, somebody can pick it up right where it's left off and continue this just unbelievable tradition.

"It's going to be sad come Monday because last time, I saw the Irish kids cry to leave their families. Now, I'm going to see my Buffalo kids cry when they leave their Irish families.

"We had a quote from our team captains. The kid from Boston said: 'It doesn't even feel like I'm on vacation or feel like I'm training, it feels like I'm home. I've never met more welcoming people than the Irish people'.

"And our (Buffalo) team captain, Omar, said: 'I wouldn't even care if I boxed. Just being with this family and meeting all these people and meeting everyone in Ireland has been a better experience than any boxing match could ever be'."

On the Irish side, an idea floated by Brendan Lowe Sr has been a reality since 2016, run by a volunteer team which includes Joe Lowe, Alan 'Spike' Martin and Ciaran Quinn.

It is a cross-community venture which brings young people together in a sporting environment, giving them opportunities they may not otherwise receive and helping them build bridges. Additionally, from a sporting perspective, it also exposes Irish boxers to the American style and vice versa.

To say this programme has been a roaring success since its inception would be an understatement and is set to continue for a long time to come as Belfast continues to build relationships across the pond and with its Irish communities.

"We're giving the kids two different aspects of Ireland," Paddy explained.

"You've got your city centre with Belfast and now the rural country of Donegal. My family is from Clare, so I'm looking forward to Donegal and just seeing the absolutely gorgeous sights of Ireland that you literally only see on TV. I've been here for three days and honestly, this has already been one of the greatest experiences of my life.

"Everyone knows about the big Irish relationship with Boston, but Buffalo's Irish is just as big. Our street signs are in Irish Gaelic, the Irish Echo (newspaper) is there.

"So now you've got two of the most Irish cities in America linked up in one programme with the country that all of our ancestors came from."