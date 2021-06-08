EmTech Europe, one of the world’s most prestigious technology conferences, is to be the first in-person business conference to happen in these islands — and, indeed, in Europe — since the pandemic struck.
Held in Titanic Belfast, EmTech Europe will host 100 guests on 1 and 2 July while also being streamed online to a guest audience of tech leaders from across Europe.
A convergence of technology, business and culture, EmTech Europe will bring together the most brilliant tech minds the continent has to offer under the banner of 'forging a brighter future'.
EmTech Europe organisers have stressed that the two-day event will be safety-led with all health and safety mitigations and risk assessments in place, in line with government guidance and Titanic Belfast’s stringent Covid policies.
Speaker Announcement 📣— EmTech Europe (@EmtechEurope) June 3, 2021
Rebecca Lamas from @Goodman_Group joins our 'Breaking the Mould' panel to discuss new green technologies which can succeed in business & enviromental terms.
Join us for the live discussion virtually on July 1st
Book at 👇https://t.co/qiDt1gPQJm pic.twitter.com/iUCbGnNQZw
“It is fantastic to see EmTech Europe as the first in-person live event in Belfast since lockdown," said Aisling Events Director Máirtín Ó Muilleoir. "It gives us a unique opportunity to safely bring together 100 local leaders from every sector – from university research students to leaders of our universities and business — to send out a strong signal of our resolve as a city to build back better.
EmTech Europe is supported by Belfast City Council and Invest NI as well as a raft of local companies including Energia, Phoenix Gas, Unosquare, Rapid7, Bazaarvoice, Afflc NI, KPMG, Liberty IT and Need.
The hybrid conference will return to Belfast in 2022 and 2023 for what, hopefully, will be a live, in-person event.
Added Máirtín Ó Muilleoir: “Our agenda reflects the most pressing challenges facing society today – the Covid pandemic and the climate emergency — and our stellar speakers, from the founders of BioNTech to Europe’s green-tech pioneers, will be streamed into the Titanic Belfast venue for a local audience which has been unable to gather under one roof since March 2020."
“EmTech Europe is a huge chance for Belfast to showcase its status as one of Europe’s thriving tech cities. Being able to host the conference in-person is yet another example of how we can grasp an opportunity to step forward together."