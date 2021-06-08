Brighter Future tech summit will be Europe's first live conference since lockdown

BELFAST ON WAY BACK: Titanic Belfast will be venue for European tech summit - the first conference in these islands since the pandemic roiled Europe in March 2020.

EmTech Europe, one of the world’s most prestigious technology conferences, is to be the first in-person business conference to happen in these islands — and, indeed, in Europe — since the pandemic struck.

Held in Titanic Belfast, EmTech Europe will host 100 guests on 1 and 2 July while also being streamed online to a guest audience of tech leaders from across Europe.

A convergence of technology, business and culture, EmTech Europe will bring together the most brilliant tech minds the continent has to offer under the banner of 'forging a brighter future'.

TRAILBLAZER: Özlem Tureçi, founder with husband Ugur Sahin, of vaccine manufacturer BioNTech, who will address the upcoming conference virtually.

EmTech Europe organisers have stressed that the two-day event will be safety-led with all health and safety mitigations and risk assessments in place, in line with government guidance and Titanic Belfast’s stringent Covid policies.

Speaker Announcement 📣



Rebecca Lamas from @Goodman_Group joins our 'Breaking the Mould' panel to discuss new green technologies which can succeed in business & enviromental terms.



Join us for the live discussion virtually on July 1st

Book at 👇https://t.co/qiDt1gPQJm pic.twitter.com/iUCbGnNQZw — EmTech Europe (@EmtechEurope) June 3, 2021

“It is fantastic to see EmTech Europe as the first in-person live event in Belfast since lockdown," said Aisling Events Director Máirtín Ó Muilleoir. "It gives us a unique opportunity to safely bring together 100 local leaders from every sector – from university research students to leaders of our universities and business — to send out a strong signal of our resolve as a city to build back better.

EmTech Europe is supported by Belfast City Council and Invest NI as well as a raft of local companies including Energia, Phoenix Gas, Unosquare, Rapid7, Bazaarvoice, Afflc NI, KPMG, Liberty IT and Need.

BREAKTHROUGH HEALTH-TECH: Ugur Sahin of BioNTech.

The hybrid conference will return to Belfast in 2022 and 2023 for what, hopefully, will be a live, in-person event.

Added Máirtín Ó Muilleoir: “Our agenda reflects the most pressing challenges facing society today – the Covid pandemic and the climate emergency — and our stellar speakers, from the founders of BioNTech to Europe’s green-tech pioneers, will be streamed into the Titanic Belfast venue for a local audience which has been unable to gather under one roof since March 2020."

CLIMATE CHANGE BATTLER: Henrietta Moon, co-founder of Carbo Culture in Finland which is leading efforts to capture carbon emissions to combat climate change.

“EmTech Europe is a huge chance for Belfast to showcase its status as one of Europe’s thriving tech cities. Being able to host the conference in-person is yet another example of how we can grasp an opportunity to step forward together."