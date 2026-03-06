TECH leaders from across Europe have been brought together in Belfast as leading technology conference BelTech returns to the city.

This year’s event saw thought leaders from across Europe contribute to the conversations that are shaping the everyday of software engineers in a world moulded by AI and new advances in technology.

Dave Farley, the founder and Managing Director of Continuous Delivery Ltd, author of the best-selling books Continuous Delivery and Modern Software Engineering and popular content creator, headlined the day with a keynote speech that focused on what truly endures in software engineering as the industry looks toward 2026 and beyond.

Aimed at both experienced professionals and emerging talent, the conference brought together experts in the technology sector to discuss hard-won lessons and candid reflections on approaches that didn’t work, encouraging an environment of real innovation and future-focused thinking.

The keynote and talks throughout the day brought an enriched insight into the risks and advancements of the evolving role of software developers. Dave Farley was also joined on stage by a panel of some of Ireland’s top engineering experts to explore the world of a modern software engineer.

One of the key features at BelTech was ‘Learning the Craft in the Age of Copilots’, a panel featuring young engineers who are still at the early stages of their careers. The panel explored the rising importance of security and responsible AI use whilst showcasing their talent in the sector and what they hope the future brings.

Edgars Pavlovskis, Options IT; Steven Morton, Rakuten; Kevin Higgins, Allstate; Jessica Barr, Aflac NI; Cllr Tracy Kelly, Lord Mayor of Belfast; Síona O'Reilly, Kainos

BelTech EDU, which takes place on Friday, will inspire the next generations of software engineers by having industry leaders showcase their careers to over 400 students from across the North. The conference is an opportunity for students to discover cutting edge technology and shine a light on routes to employment in the sector.

Curated by Kainos in partnership with Allstate, BelTech is supported by Options IT, Belfast City Council, Unosquare, Aflac NI, and Rakuten.

Síona O’Reilly, Principal Architect, Kainos said: “BelTech 2026 has been a vibrant showcase of innovation, bringing together some of the brightest minds in technology. The panels and presentations highlighted the value of coming together to share both successes and challenges, helping drive progress and prepare the industry for what lies ahead.”

Through its longstanding commitment to discourse and innovation, BelTech 2026 has solidified its role as a cornerstone for knowledge exchange, professional development, and the sustained growth of the technology sector both on these islands and beyond.