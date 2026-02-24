LOCAL construction workers may be in for a work visit from safety inspectors as a new island-wide campaign to combat deadly falls at work gets under way.

A new inspection campaign targeting safety within the construction industry started this week after new figures revealed the tragic loss of 68 lives due to falls from height since 2016 – 16 of which occurred in the North.

In response, the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI), in partnership with the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) and Spinal Injuries Ireland have joined forces to launch a two-week all-island inspection campaign focusing on falls from height and improving compliance on sites.

HSENI Principal Inspector, Julian Richmond said the joint initiative will see inspections taking place on construction sites of all sizes with the goal of reducing the number of serious injuries and fatalities linked to work at height.

“In Northern Ireland, 16 workers have died in the last decade due to falls from height," he said. "And our figures show also that for the same period 524 falls resulting in significant injuries were recorded, averaging one per week. These injuries have the potential to be life-changing and make it very challenging for people to return to full work duties. These are not unavoidable tragedies – they are preventable. They should never happen.

“This campaign sends a clear message: unsafe work at height will not be tolerated. The focus will be on ensuring that practical safety measures are not only in place but actively understood and followed by workers and contractors.

By working with our partners across the island, we aim to drive consistent standards and ensure that every worker goes home safe at the end of the day,” Julian added.

Joan Flynn, Senior Construction Inspector at the HSA, said: “Most fatal falls happen during routine tasks where basic controls are missing. During this campaign, our inspectors will focus on planning, supervision and equipment to ensure risks are properly managed. Changing behaviour on site is just as important as having the correct equipment. Workers should feel empowered to speak up when something isn’t safe.”

During their visits, inspectors will focus on compliance with the legal requirements for working at height, including:

• Adequate risk assessments and safety planning – communicated on site.

• Ensuring workers are trained and competent, with correct CSCS/CSR certification.

• Safe use, erection and inspection of scaffolding and ladders.

• Use of fall prevention systems (guardrails, harnesses, netting).

• Ensuring that emergency response and rescue plans are in place.



The message will be driven home to employers that effective communication is essential for safe behaviours on construction sites and that policies and procedures alone are not enough. Workers need clear and practical information on the risks involved and the controls that must be in place before any work at height begins. Regular briefings and active engagement on site helps ensure that safety measures are understood and correctly followed.