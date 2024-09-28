Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain hoping to link up with Ulster University to use its sports facilities

PUPILS at a North Belfast primary school could be set to avail of state-of-the-art sports facilities at the new Ulster University campus.

Discussions are being held to open the doors of the new sports facility at the multi-million pound site on York Street to children attending Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain on nearby Lancaster Street.

Last Wednesday, Principal Séamas O’Donnghaile and children from the school, which has just under 50 pupils, visited the university to sample the facilities on offer.

The university campus boasts a dedicated sports facility, which includes an 80-metre roof-top running track, gym and large outdoor workout area.

Séamas says the visit was extremely positive and hopes it is the start of a positive working relationship between the school and university.

"I got in touch with the university about developing a partnership so that the kids could use the sports facilities and some of their students to come to us for placements," he explained. "The university jumped at it. They want to be a university in the community for the community.

"Our school has no sports facilities and this university is literally beside us.

"We had a visit last Wednesday with some P6 and P7 pupils. It was just lovely. The kids were treated so well and we really were welcomed with open arms.

"Before they left, some of the pupils turned around to me and said they want to come to the University. We want to develop a positive working relationship with the university.

"We are hoping to get the kids over once a fortnight to use their big hall for sport. We hope to develop a timeline that is beneficial to both parties. There is a real will to work together and I am delighted."

Nigel Dobson, head of sports services at Ulster University, said: “It was a lovely to welcome the children from Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain and their teachers to have a look around the new Ulster University Belfast Sports Centre and chat about how we might collaborate.

“We’re always open to school or community group visitors, particularly our neighbours, so if you’d like to arrange a visit please get in touch via sport@ulster.ac.uk.”