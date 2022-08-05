Rising costs force two more hospitality businesses to close in West Belfast

HOSPITALITY businesses across West Belfast are continuing to feel the pinch of an increase in running costs with two further businesses announcing their immediate closure.



Blaze and Glaze which was based at the Beckett’s Complex on Stewartstown Road announced their immediate closure on social media at the weekend citing recent family tragedy coupled with the rising costs as the reason for their closure.



The restaurant, which was owned by the Hughes family, moved to the Beckett’s Complex following a suspected arson at their University Road location in January 2020.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Margaret-Ann O’Reilly said that the death of three members of their family over the last year coupled with rising costs at the moment made the business unsustainable.



“The price of produce has skyrocketed along with the price of oil. We couldn’t pass that cost onto our customers because they are feeling the pinch too and are facing the same issues that businesses are.



“We also had the fire at our South Belfast location and we are still waiting for the insurance to pay out for that. Once they get their act together, we will then look to reopening but at the moment, it simply isn’t feasible for us.”

📹Finance Minister @conormurphysf met with @HospUlster’s Colin Neill at Captain Jack’s Bistro in Portaferry today to hear about the impact of inflation on hospitality and to call on Treasury to take action to support businesses under immense pressure. pic.twitter.com/uZLAGOgk6N — Dept of Finance (@dptfinance) July 28, 2022

Elsewhere, Tuckers Bakery and Deil on the Falls Road have also announced its closure.



Posting on social media, owners Nichola and Dale said: “Unfortunately due to the rising price increases in bills and crazy food prices we have decided to close our doors permanently.



“It has been a very hard decision for us as a family run business and we are truly heartbroken but unfortunately with Covid and crazy price increases it’s just not sustainable anymore to keep going.



“We have met some fantastic people over the years and we would like to thank every customer from the bottom of our hearts for their support and custom over the last four years.”



This comes after Baps Bakery and Deli on the Stewartstown Road announced their closure last week.