West Belfast bakery is latest business to close due to rising costs

A WEST Belfast bakery has become the latest business to close due to rising costs.

Baps Deli and Desserts on the Stewartstown Road closed indefinitely at the weekend.

Earlier this month, McGregor's Traditional Fish and Chips in Norglen Gardens and Leo's Burritos at Gransha shops on the Glen Road both announced they would shut.

In a statement, Baps Deli and Desserts said: "It is with a heavy heart we have decided to close indefinitely.

"All of our costs have gone up over the last few months. It is not cost effective for us to keep going at this time. We will review these costs in the near future and if we feel we can make it work again we will reopen.

"We would like to thank our customers for their support it's been greatly appreciated.

"To our staff, thank you so much for your understanding. You are more to us than staff. You are our friends and will remain so forever."