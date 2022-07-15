Two West Belfast businesses close due to rising costs

TWO West Belfast takeaways have been forced to close, citing rising prices during the cost of living crisis.

McGregor's Traditional Fish and Chips in Norglen Gardens and Leo's Burritos at Gransha shops on the Glen Road both announced this week they would shut.

In a statement, McGregor's said: "Due to the current continuous rise in prices we have been unable to keep up with them and we have unfortunately come to the decision that we will have to pull our shutters permanently.

"This decision was not one that we have made lightly and it’s with a heavy heart that we write this post.

"We have tried all possible options this including increasing our prices on a few occasions but sadly it’s just not keeping up with the current rise in the cost of living.

"We would like to thank each and every one of our customers who have continued to support us over the past 5 years since we first opened our doors in 2017. We will greatly miss the amazing people of Turf Lodge and all the surrounding areas.

"And another massive thank you is to my current team of staff who have been there through thick and thin. I wanna wish you all the best in what the future will bring.

"And again to all the customers who have came through our doors over the past five years, thank you so so much from Pat and all the staff."

For similar reasons, James Michael Fennell of Leo's Burritos said: "It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to close the doors.

"With the rising costs of energy, food stock and everything in general we have decided to close.

Leo's Burritos at Gransha shops on the Glen Road

"I have tried to keep the place open for as long as possible as I love my staff, but there comes a time when its time to call it quits.

"I have got to know so many of you through this journey and it breaks my heart having to close but I honestly can't thank my customers, friends, family and strangers enough for everything they have done.

"I am taking this as a learning experience and will 100 per cent open another Mexican in time. For the first time in almost two years, I am taking a bit of time with my kids and actually having a proper day off with no shopping, stress, rotas, phones or hassle.

"This is not the end, it just so happened I got my chance to own my own business in the worst time for inflation/ cost of living in 50 years.

"I hope all businesses out there can survive this and continue to grow."