BELFAST businessman Dr Terry Cross – the man behind Hinch Distillery and sustainable packing firm Biopax – has been formally presented with the Freedom of the City of London, an honour recognising his contribution to the North’s business landscape, community life and international industry.

Surrounded by family, including his four grandchildren, as well as trustees, colleagues and friends from home, the Belfast-born entrepreneur reflected on his decades of contribution to the North’s economy and third sector during his speech.

He said: “Receiving the Freedom of the City of London is both a privilege and a reminder of the responsibilities we share. This honour stands within a long tradition of service, generosity and civic duty. I have always believed that business and community should work hand in hand, and I accept this award as part of a continuing commitment to support others, to build meaningful partnerships and to contribute positively wherever I can. I am deeply grateful to my family, colleagues and all who have encouraged me throughout my life and work.”

The Freedom of the City of London, one of the City’s oldest traditions, dates back to the 13th century. Originally granting citizens the right to trade, travel and own property, its privileges are now ceremonial, but its meaning is still revered today as it is awarded to individuals who have made a significant impact in public service, commerce, humanitarian work or culture.

Admission is granted following nomination by two existing Freemen and approval by the Court of Common Council. Modern recipients include leaders from business, philanthropy, science and the arts.

Though recognised globally for his achievements, Dr Cross’s story is firmly rooted in Belfast. Raised on the Antrim Road in north Belfast, he returned home after serving in the Merchant Navy and went on to launch Delta Print & Packaging in 1979 above a corner shop. It would grow into a major international supplier based at Kennedy Way employing thousands at home, China, India, Poland and France, servicing brands such as McDonald’s, KFC, Nokia and Motorola. When he sold Delta in 2016, he ensured the continued employment and future security of his workforce, something he cites as one of his proudest achievements.

Today, Dr Cross remains a major private investor and employer. As Chairman of Biopax, he is guiding the company through an expansion phase focused on sustainable packaging innovation. As Chairman of Hinch Distillery, he has strengthened the region’s global profile in premium craft spirits, with the brand recently securing five wins at the Irish Whiskey Awards, adding to a growing list of international honours.

His philanthropic work is equally rooted at home. As President of the British Red Cross (Northern Ireland), he has championed humanitarian and community initiatives. Through the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation, established in memory of his late son David, he has supported melanoma research at Ulster University, youth projects, cross-community initiatives and vital health interventions across Northern Ireland. A significant donation of additional eye-screening equipment to the Children’s Eye Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in support of ForSight NI will take place early in the New Year, following earlier contributions that have transformed paediatric eye care regionally.

Rev Dr Stanley Gamble, Canon of St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin and Trustee of the David Cross Foundation, said: “This honour is richly deserved. Terry’s work reflects integrity, compassion and a lifelong commitment to improving lives here in Northern Ireland. His philanthropy has created measurable impact, and his leadership continues to inspire everyone who works alongside him.”

His son Patrick Cross, Group Managing Director of Biopax and Hinch Distillery, added: “My father has always led with ambition and purpose. Everything he has built carries the hallmarks of Northern Ireland’s resilience, innovation and community spirit. We are incredibly proud of him and of the recognition this award represents.”

Dr Cross continues to expand Biopax and Hinch internationally, pursuing new partners, markets and investment opportunities. He also remains proud of Château de la Ligne in Bordeaux, the vineyard he has owned and developed for over two decades, now an established part of his wider business interests.