Call for stalls at Beechmount community market

A RESIDENTS' group is set to host a community market at a newly-developed garden in the Beechmount area.

The Beechmount Residents' Collective (BRC) has issued a call to local businesses, musicians artists and artisans who may wish to set out their stall at the Beechmount Grove Community Garden next month.

The garden, which was developed by the Collective, is nearing completion and will offer the community a place to relax, learn new skills and socialise.

It is hoped that the garden can open with the coming of a pop-up community market on June 25.

"We're trying to get local people who have talents or small businesses to come in and get a bit of exposure," BRC member David Fraser explained.

"We haven't fully opened the garden yet, but the reason to run events like this is because it's not just about getting to the end of this project and looking at the work we did, it's to give other people a platform."

BRC's Dan Murphy added: "We want to showcase the best of local arts, music, food, and we've even had local charities contacting us who want to set up stalls.

"It's free of charge for anybody who wants to get involved and we just want local people to come out and enjoy the day," he continued.

"Over the lockdown a lot of people got into arts and crafts, there's one local girl who is making blankets, so it's things like that we want to showcase and make a day of it."

He added: "We really want to make use of the land, so this event will be a bit of a test and then if it goes well we can maybe look at having a market once a month."

If you would like to set up stall or showcase your talents at the Beechmount community market contact BRC on Facebook, via email at BRCbeechmount@outlook.com, or on 07526 328721.