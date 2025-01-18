Calls to refill grit boxes after woman falls and breaks ankle on untreated path in Turf Lodge

STATUTORY agencies have been urged to do more to ensure grit boxes are filled and kept in good condition after a young woman slipped and ended up in hospital.

Katrina Curran slipped last Thursday on an untreated path in Turf Lodge and broke her ankle in three places. Doctors have told her that she will be in a cast for at least three months.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Katrina said: "I work in Coláiste Feirste and walk to work every morning. I was walking down a path from Ardmonagh towards Whiterock Leisure Centre and I slipped and fell. It was so icy. I knew straight away my ankle had snapped.

"Thankfully a man came and called an ambulance for me. I want to thank local residents who came out and assisted me too."

Residents say that they have been complaining about unfilled grit boxes in the estate for some time.

Ursula Meighan, a Workers' Party representative for the area, has said that residents feel that they are being ignored.

"I spoke to a number of residents across the Turf Lodge estate who are fed-up with their complaints being ignored and their health and safety being put at risk.

"One resident told me that the grit box beside the local chapel is not only empty but needs completely replaced.

"A lot of the elderly residents attended daily mass and if they slipped on the ice, it could have very serious consequences for them.

"There can be no excuse for this type of negligence. There were ample weather warnings and time not only to fill the grit boxes but to replace those in need of repair, and to grit the pavements and roads.

"I will be contacting those agencies responsible seeking immediate action. A young woman has suffered a serious injury which could have serious long-term implications for her and her family.

"Urgent action is now required to resolve this dreadful situation and avoid further injury to residents in the Turf Lodge estate. Working class people deserve proper services."