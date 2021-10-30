Sort Whiteabbey traffic signage before there's a tragedy: Cllr McGrann

A LOCAL councillor has called for action to deal with the number of accidents at the Glenville Road junction in Whiteabbey.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Macedon DEA councillor Taylor McGrann wrote recenlty to the Department for Infrastructure to highlight the worrying problem.

“DFI have now responded saying they will review the situation which is welcome,” he said.

“However it is of concern that the situation has been largely attributed to ‘driver error’.

“Clearly there is a reason for such numbers of incidents and the existing signage and road markings need closer examination with an on-site visit.

“I’m urging action to fully get to grips with the problems at this junction before there is a fatality or serious injury.

“Local people know this junction to be problematic and this needs resolved as soon as possible.

“We are now heading into the winter and the darker evenings and I would appeal to drivers to be extra careful at the Glenville junction until such times as the problems can be fixed by the Department for Infrastructure.”

A spokesperson for the Department said: “The Department routinely checks the collision history on the network to identify sites where clusters of collisions are occurring and determine whether road safety engineering measures could be considered to address the number and severity of collisions.

“Officials have consulted with the PSNI regarding the collision history at the Glenville Road/Shore Road junction and have established that the causation factors are primarily attributed to ‘driver error’, with collisions generally low speed, resulting in slight injuries.

“We have asked officials to carry out a review of signage in the area and continue discussions with the PSNI on measures that might help address the collision issue at this location.”