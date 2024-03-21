Calls for Frederick Douglass memorial in Lisburn

AN SDLP councillor is calling for a statue to anti-slavery campaigner Frederick Douglass to be erected in Lisburn.

Abolitionist Frederick Douglass addressed Lisburn First Presbyterian Church in December 1845 during his visit to Ireland. Last year a statue to Douglass was erected in Rosemary Street in Belfast by Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy.

Now SDLP councillor Pat Catney, who sits on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, is urging fellow councillors to back his proposal for a statue or memorial to Douglass to be erected in Lisburn.

“Frederick Douglass’ visit to Ireland was a highly historic event that we have seen commemorated in Belfast and other parts of our island," said Cllr Catney. "He was a truly remarkable figure who escaped the horrors of slavery and went on to be a key voice in the abolitionist movement to stop others from going through the same experience that he suffered.

“I have brought forward this motion not only to remember Frederick Douglass and his address in Lisburn, but to condemn all forms of slavery and commend those who fight every day to end modern slavery. This memorial would also be a boost to our city's tourism offering, teaching people about local history and the significance of the visit as Frederick Douglass sought to drum up support to have slavery abolished.

“I also want to acknowledge the large number of people from ethnic minority backgrounds who live in our council area. Despite having the third highest ethnic minority population in the North we have few examples of public commemoration which acknowledge their history and I believe this needs to change to make Lisburn and Castlereagh an open and inclusive place for everyone to live.

Frederick Douglass scholars from USA attended unveiling of statue of Frederick Douglass, escaped slave and famed abolitionist who spoke in Belfast in 1845, in city centre today. The students had previously travelled to South Africa on scholarships funded by @aaidnetwork pic.twitter.com/dk0JZlkjDP — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) July 31, 2023

“I’m urging my fellow councillors to back this motion so that we can have a feasibility study, including planning considerations and costs that can come back to members. An address by someone of the historical prominence of Frederick Douglass in our city is well worth commemorating and I hope that my fellow councillors will agree with me on that.”

Frederick Douglass journeyed to Ireland in 1845-46 as part of a two-year speaking tour, making powerful speeches denouncing slavery. He found a warm welcome across Ireland and described his time in the country as "the happiest moments of my life". He formed a close bond with Daniel O'Connell, 'the Liberator', and advocated for Irish freedom.