Calls for traffic calming outside La Salle after two pupils struck by cars

WEST Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn has met with De La Salle College Principal Claire White and officials from the Department for Infrastructure to discuss the need for additional road safety measures outside the school.

Ms Flynn was joined by party colleague Cllr Áine McCabe.

It comes after two pupils were recently struck by cars outside the Andersonstown school.

The Sinn Féin woman said: “The site visit was arranged following a meeting between the school, local residents and local Sinn Féin representatives where they discussed traffic calming and pupil safety among other issues.

“The departmental officials were made aware of two incidents recently when two school pupils were injured by passing cars. They assessed the current traffic calming measures in the area and have agreed to come back and carry out further assessments during peak times.

“The school have also asked for consideration of a railing outside the front gates and a request has also been made for additional road safety signage.

“We will provide local residents, pupils and staff with a further update when we have received it".