Major plans to future proof the Half Moon Lake

THERE are major plans to future proof the Half Moon Lake in West Belfast with improvements and investment.

The lake in Lenadoon is a former mill pond which powered machinery for the linen industry, but now features walkways allowing people in the area a place to relax.

Over the last number of months, Sinn Féin councillor Arder Carson has led on development initiatives pushing to secure investment for the development of the Half Moon Lake. Some of the proposed works that will to be incorporated in the design brief which will enhance the current site and future proof it for the next generation include:

Installation of signage at the entrance including some directional signs on the main road for visitors and a review of the current signage and interpretation panels in line with the dual language policy.

Enhanced entrance with a new horticultural feature and lighting agreed and developed with input from local schools and residents.

Installation of additional planters throughout the site to enhance the aesthetics.

Create an educational and biodiversity trail around the site, to include interactive walking guide, using Q-codes for phones.

Extend the viewing area, to create an outdoor amphitheatre for schools and visitors to learn about the history of the site, the environmental contribution it makes and the disparate nature that exists.

Install a new area for the men’s sheds project.

It comes as the Half Moon Lake/ Men’s Shed has been shortlisted in the Community Wellbeing Initiative for the IPB Pride of Place Competition 2025. Taking place in November, the all-island competition recognises community groups that make a significant impact and contribution to community life.

The stunning Half Moon Lake

Councillor Carson said the Half Moon Lake remains one of the city’s hidden treasures and is a Belfast City Council asset in need of upgrading, promotion and investment.

"I am delighted that the Half Moon Lake has been nominated to the IPB Pride of Place Competition 2025 under Community Wellbeing Initiative. The lake remains one of the city’s hidden treasures and it is a council asset and I am glad its benefits are being recognised.

"We have made many improvements at the lake but there is still more work to be done. I am working with Council officers on a range of upgrades including extending the viewing area, a new area for the Men's Shed project, educational and biodiversity trail and an enhanced entrance.

"I would like to thank Council officers for their support and work on this improvement plan and the amazing Half Moon Men's Shed group for their contribution and continued support.”

Sinn Féin MLA Orlaithi Flynn added: “The investment will maximise the potential for enhanced community outcomes, improving social connectivity, reducing isolation, increasing resilience and supporting good mental health.

"It will deliver environmental education and develop a greater understanding of local history and increase biodiversity.”