Historic fountain in City Cemetery restored to its former glory

RESTORATION: Steven Corr and Tom Hartley at the fountain in Belfast City Cemetery

AN HISTORIC fountain in the City Cemetery has been restored thanks to funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The fountain dates back to around 1880 and was made in Glasgow by George Smith and Co.

After falling into a state of disrepair, funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund was secured to restore to its former glory.

The fountain before its restoration

The restoration of the fountain is the final stage of the project at the City Cemetery which has already seen the opening of a new interpretive centre and the restoration of Gallagher Steps.

Steven Corr, from Falls Community Council, said: "It used to be a working fountain that gushed water.

"It was a lot of work to get it restored. It is as close now to its original state. There was a large tunnel found underneath it.

"I would like to thank the Heritage Lottery Fund and Belfast City Council for bringing this project to fruition.

"A special mention needs to go to Alistair Charles in Belfast City Council who led on this project on behalf of Council and Desy Brennan from Woodvale Construction who really got behind the delivery of the Council, and the Heritage Lottery vision for the overall project.

"We worked with them from day one and they got what we wanted to achieve for the asset we have with Belfast City Cemetery”.

Historian Tom Hartley added: "It is another great restoration development project for the City Cemetery. It reminds the public how proud we should be to have a large Victorian cemetery on our doorstep in West Belfast.

"There is so much history here and very important that we keep it at a high standard."