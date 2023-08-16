Canadian musicians set for trad session in Belfast this week

TALENTED: Coastline will be playing in the city this week

A GROUP of musicians from Canada are in Belfast this week thanks to a partnership with Glengormley School of Traditional Music.

Coastline is a string ensemble comprised of British Columbia's top young musicians ranging from ages 11-23, coached and mentored by internationally acclaimed fiddler, Ivonne Hernandez.

With intricate arrangements of traditional, original and contemporary fiddle tunes from around the world, Coastline is pushing boundaries and always having a great time whenever they play.

After getting in touch with Ray Morgan, Chairperson of Glengormley School of Traditional Music, Coastline will perform a trad session in 2 Royal Avenue (old Tesco building in the city centre) on Friday at 5pm.

"The group got in touch with ourselves at Glengormley School of Tradtiional Music," said Ray. "We are going up the Giant's Causeway with them on Thursday.

"On Friday, we are doing some music workshops with them followed by a bit of a traditional music session with some of our pupils.

"They are very talented musicians with a keen interest in Irish traditional music. It is open to the public and we hope people will come along and support them."