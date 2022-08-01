City centre candlelit vigil shines light on homelessness crisis

HUNDREDS attended a silent candlelit vigil at Belfast City Hall last night to highlight the urgent need for more support for those experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health problems.

This marks the second event organised by the People’s Kitchen in light of the 15 recent deaths on the streets of Belfast.

Present at the event were a number of homeless support organisations, members of the homeless community, family and friends, mental health organisations, suicide prevention organisations and unions.

Candles were held by all the attendees in support of those lost and suffering from addiction, mental health issues and homelessness. The silent candlelit vigil was described by the organisers as a ‘‘poignant evening".

Hundreds took to the streets at the front of City Hall to highlight the urgent need for more support for those experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health. Thanks to everyone who showed their support at the silent vigil, it was a poignant evening. #TimeForChange pic.twitter.com/3lX77m9iXW — Paul Mc Cusker (@Paul_Mc_Cusker) July 31, 2022

SDLP Councillor Paul McCusker of the People’s Kitchen said homeless organisations and the public were present and are "upset and angry at what is happening on our streets at the minute".

‘‘We will continue our campaign until we see more resources. Governments need to step in to provide the resources that are needed. We are calling on a night time hub so all services can meet and work together as well as calling for overdose prevention facilities and better access to early intervention which is crucial to those who are at risk of harming themselves and overdosing.

‘‘In my experience, I have never seen the vulnerability as bad, the city is in crisis and the stalemate at Stormont isn’t helping anything. This didn’t happen overnight, but after years and years of poor political decisions.

‘‘We need to look at better models and support systems that will actually work.

‘‘We are very determined. It is time for change, enough is enough. We will continue our campaign until we see effective change, we won’t leave anyone behind, we say no more deaths on our streets.

‘‘Stormont is our next target of action.’’

A memorial service was also held by Belfast Homeless Services yesterday afternoon to remember and acknowledge those who have lost their lives in recent months and their families. Attendance was by invite only including family members, volunteers, homeless organisations and members of the homeless community.